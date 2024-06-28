When it comes to the head-to-head records for the SA vs Ind T20I games, the latter is ahead with a 14-11 margin, while one game ended in a washout affair between them. In the case of being involved in the T20 World Cups, the South Africa team is 2-4 behind the blue brigade, by earning the victories I only two occasions during 2022 and 2009.

This ninth edition of the T20 World Cup has shown how important it becomes to come up with intent from the first over with the bat, especially in the powerplay, to be ahead in the contest, and once a team does that, they easily maneuver the rest of the games with ease.

Since the start of this T20 World Cup 2024, before the SA vs Ind game, the Proteas team has been part of eight T20I games, where they have managed to collect 290 runs, at an average of 18.12. That could be because of their group games being played in New York, where the pitches weren’t easy to crack against the new ball.

Once they reached the ‘super eight’ stage and moved to the Caribbean, they adjusted the length and understood the average winning score, and that strike rate of 100.69 proves that they tend to struggle a bit at the start, before the SA vs Ind clash. They lost 16 wickets inside the first six overs, besides drilling 28 fours and 12 sixes in this section.

In the case of the Rohit Sharma-led side Indian team, they have nailed 312 T20I runs in seven innings, at an average of 31.20, which is quite a good record to have despite being part of most games in the group stage in the New York ground.

Before the SA vs Ind game, they had seen the back of 10 wickets in seven innings, with a strike rate of 123.81, most of whose credit should go to how Rohit has been batting in this competition, with intent and has removed the fear of failure from his batting. The 2007 champions have nailed 29 boundaries and 15 over-boundaries in this department, to show their power from the start.

In Barbados, on a good track, both teams need to get a good start, and whoever does will be ahead in the final.

SA vs IND Head-to-Head Records

In 26 T20I being played between the two teams- India and South Africa, the former is ahead with a 14-11 margin, with one of the SA vs Ind games getting washed out.

SA vs IND Teams:

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.

SA Probable XI: Reeza Henricks, Quinton de Kock (wk.), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

SA vs IND Best Player Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Rohit Sharma

If South Africa wants to get a good start in the final and put pressure on India from the very first over, they need to get out Rohit Sharma early, who has managed 420 runs in the battle so far in T20Is and could come up with aggression at the start. If he gets out early, the line-up will be a little scary.

Best Bowler Prediction: Tabraiz Shamsi

The Chainaman bowler will be up against a team that has played the spin bowlers brilliantly so far in this competition before the SA vs Ind game, and his overs in the middle phase of the innings will be vital to not only drying up the runs but also picking up crucial wickets.

SA vs IND Match Winner Prediction:

Looking at the current form of the team in the SA vs Ind game, and how they have geared up in the last few games of the competition, India should be a little ahead in the final.