When it comes to the history of the T20 World Cups, no batter has been more successful than Virat Kohli, who has been so consistent with the bat in almost all the editions of the competition, since its beginning. Even going into this ninth edition of the tournament, the focus will be on the batting superstar, who shoulders India’s batting.

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 has started with a bang, where three nail-biting close games were followed by two slow paced games. The co-host United States of America began with a victory over Canada, while the West Indies made their road-tough in a small chase against Papua New Guinea, which eventually was a success.

Namibia held their nerve in the super over against Oman at the Kensington Oval in Barbados while Sri Lanka didn’t do their best to keep South Africa in check during the 80-run chase for about 16.2 overs. Afghanistan had a cakewalk over debutants of the competition Uganda in Guyana.

‘Virat Kohli or Jos Buttler’ – Graeme Smith picks his leading run-getter of the tournament

Virat Kohli didn’t take part in India’s only warm-up fixture against Bangladesh on June 01, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York, after arriving late on May 31 in the city, due to his extended break after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Kohli is coming into the competition on the back of a terrific season with the bat, playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The former India captain smashed 741-runs in 15 innings of the season. These runs came at an average of 61.75, and a strike rate of 154.59.

The right-handed batter also celebrated five half-centuries, and a hundred, with the best score of unbeaten 113-runs against the Rajasthan Royals.

When it comes to the T20 World Cup history, Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter of the competition. The experienced player has collected 1141 runs in 25 innings at an average of 81.50 and a strike rate of over 131. He also celebrated 14 half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 89-runs.

Virat has also nailed 103 boundaries so far in this competition history, besides whacking 28 over boundaries. The biggest ability for Kohli is how he tends to keep pace with the situation of the game.

The current Australia batter Steve Smith is doing commentary for the T20 World Cup 2024, after being dropped from the country’s 15-member world cup squad. When asked who could be the highest-run getter of the one-month action, Smith went with Kohli, given how exceptional the India batter has been in the history of the competition.

“My top run-getter for this tournament will be Virat Kohli,” the veteran Australia batter Steve Smith predicted during a discussion on Star Sprots ahead of the game between Sri Lanka and South Africa in New York. “He is coming off a terrific IPL and he is bringing in some great form and I think he will be the leading run-getter.”

The former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith also went with Kohli, besides adding England captain Jos Buttler in the mix, to finish as the highest run-getter of the tournament.

“I am going with a top-order batter. Virat Kohli or Jos Buttler,” the former Proteas captain observes.

Even in the last edition of the tournament, Kohli was the leading run-getter with 296 runs in six innings at an average of 98.66 and a strike rate of 136.40, with four fifties.

It be will interesting to see if the batter opens during India’s opening fixture against Ireland on June 05, at the Nassau Cricket Stadium in New York.