Virat Kohli suffered a rare failure in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 opening match against Ireland on June 5, 2024. This encounter was played at the Nassau County International Cricket Ground in New York.

India had won the toss and chosen to field first on the spicy pitch and bowled out Ireland on 96 with Gareth Delaney scoring 26 runs. For India, Hardik Pandya picked 3/27, while Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each.

In response, Virat Kohli was dismissed by Mark Adair for one run, as Kohli tried to advance down the track and hit him over mid-off, but only managed to edge the ball to short third man. Rohit Sharma (52, retired hurt) and Rishabh Pant (36*) on his international cricket comeback, helped India win by 8 wickets in 12.2 overs.

Before India’s match against Ireland, Kohli averaged 81.5 in the T20 World Cup. The senior batter turned 14 of his 25 hits for 50-plus scores. Kohli’s lowest T20 World Cup score came after he slashed a heavy edge towards third man Benjamin White.

Sunil Gavaskar backs Virat Kohli to make up and score double in Pakistan match:

Though Kohli hit a new low in his first appearance in the 2024 World Cup, great cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes the milestone man will bounce back against India’s archrivals, Pakistan. Gavaskar expects Kohli to exceed his expectations against Pakistan, predicting that the former India captain would deliver another game-changing performance against Babar Azam’s side on the biggest platform.

“The way I look at it is…great players like Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Joe Root. They fail in one match; they wanna make up for it in the next match. They want to score double the runs. So whatever runs he might not have gotten (against Ireland), you know, he wants to score double the runs. And who better to score double the runs than against Pakistan,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Kohli, a senior batsman, scored 78*, 36*, 54, 57*, 72*, 23, 55*, and 82 in India’s run chases at the T20 World Cup. Kohli’s no-show against Ireland was his lowest score in a run chase for India in the T20 World Cup. Kohli is the first batsman to reach 4,000 runs in the shortest format. The all-time leading run-getter in T20 cricket with 4038 runs in only 110 innings.

