The talk of the town going into the ninth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) how would Hardik Pandya perform for India, and whether he could keep his struggle from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 away, and make a return from the downfall his personal life.

The role of an all-rounder in any team is so vital given how they bring balance to the team’s combination. Hardik is no different. Coming late in the batting order at five or six, he can smack the bowlers all around the park, besides bowling a couple of overs in any phase of the 20 overs.

When India won the ODI World Cup in 2011, it was Yuvraj Singh who held India in vital positions, thanks to his incredible performance with both bat and ball, as he smashed 362 runs in nine innings besides picking up 15 wickets at an average of 25.13.

Wasim Jaffer hopes Hardik Pandya steps up as an all-rounder

Just like Yuvraj Singh, the role of Hardik Pandya too will be quite important going into this 20-over World Cup 2024. The flamboyant player looked in a good touch during India’s one and only warm-up fixture against Bangladesh on June 01.

Coming at number six in the batting order, the Gujarat-born smacked unbeaten 40-runs in 23 balls at a strike rate of 173.91, shouldering on a couple of boundaries and four sixes. The return of his form was approved when he whacked the Bangladesh spinner for three consecutive sixes to show his batting muscles.

During India’s semi-final contest in the T20 World Cup 022 at the Adelaide Oval against England, Hardik Pandya was India’s lone fighter in the batting department. Coming at the crease at 75/3 in 11.2 overs, when India was limping against a terrific England bowling attack, the veteran showed his ability of taking responsibility.

In 33 balls, the all-rounder nailed 63-runs at a strike rate of 190.91, with the help of four boundaries and five over-boundaries. It was a brilliant innings that helped the team propelling to 168/6 in their allotted 20-overs.

The former India batter Wasim Jaffer feels that Hardik needs to replicate what Yuvraj did for India in 2011 ODI World Cup. He also emphasized on how crucial of an all-rounders’ role becomes going into the big occasions of the ICC tournaments.

‘When India won the World Cup in 2011 and 2007 (T20), Yuvraj Singh’s role was very crucial. So, they will be hoping that Hardik Pandya steps up as an all-rounder. The role of both Hardik and Shivam Dube will be very crucial. Even Jadeja and Axar as all-rounders will be important where you may play two left-arm spinners,” Former Mumbai batter, Wasim Jaffer remarked in an interview with the ESPNcricinfo.

After being traded to the Mumbai Indians, and then replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain, the all-rounder had to go through so much abuses in the social media platforms, besides boos during the game at his home ground at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

That put pressure on his batting too, he Hardik finished the season with just 216 runs in 14 innings at an average of 18, besides picking up 11 wickets at an economy of 10.75.

Jaffer feels that India should go with three all-rounders of Shivam Dube, Pandya himself and Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI, and further talks about Axar Patel playing a role too.

‘I think Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja all three will definitely play. You can unleash Axar Patel too against sides that you feel are a bit weak against spin. But the aforementioned three all-rounders will definitely play according to me,” Veteran expressed.

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on June 06, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, in New York, against Ireland.