T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs IND Live Streaming, Where To Watch Match 25 In India?

The 25th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), between the latter and India, will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The winner of this USA vs Ind will earn tickets for the ‘Super Eight’ stage.

The job of the new ball in the powerplay is quite vital in this generation. It’s not about only taking wickets but making sure that the opponent doesn’t get off to a superb start in the first six overs, and the pacers generally tend to do the damaging work there.

When it comes to the bowling in the powerplay of these two sides, the United States have done a decent job, as they have picked up 13 T20I wickets in nine innings of this period before the USA vs Ind affair, since the end of the last T20 World Cup in 2022. The average of 29.15 has been quite middling, as that means they give away around 30 runs for each wicket, which could prove out to be average.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Siraj Got ‘Unprofessional’ Tag From Sunil Gavaskar

The Monank Patel-led side have a bowling strike rate of around 25, which means they take around four overs to get a wicket in the first powerplay. In nine innings, they have bowled 54 overs altogether in the powerplay, and leaked 35 boundaries, which is a bit of the higher side, and they can always look to give the number a little down.

Only 13 sixes have come off their bowling in this period and that’s quite good given how the modern generation has been smashing everything from the start of the innings.

When it comes to how India have been bowling in this period, since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2022, the blue brigade has picked up 57 T20I wickets in 30 innings. The average of them has been around 23.47 have been decent enough. The strike rate of around 19 means that they have around three overs to draw their first blood in this format of the game.

The Rohit Sharma led-side has been drilled for 152 T20I boundaries before the USA vs Ind face-off, which is around five per innings and gives the opponents a chance to get around nine to 10 runs per over in any circumstances. But it’s vital to note that the inaugural champions of the tournament haven’t played a lot of these T20I with their best bowling attack, thanks to their experiments.

The opponents have smashed 45-over boundaries in 30 innings, which too has been quite decent given how famous the six-hitting has become of late.

T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs IND Live Streaming, Where To Watch Match 25 In India?

When will the USA vs IND Match 25 begin?

The 25th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, between the United States of America and India will be played on June 12, at the Nassau County Stadium in New York.

Where to watch USA vs IND Match 25 live on TV?

The Disney Star grabbed the opportunity to display all the ICC tournaments till the 2026 T20 WC in India, and that means they will broadcast this USA-India game on the Star Sports Channels.

Where to watch USA vs IND Match 25 online in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will show the USA and Ind games of the T20 World Cup 2024 in India.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Delhi Police Trolls Pakistan After Defeat Against India