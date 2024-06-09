Pakistan, under their new coach Gary Kirsten, haven’t made a great start in the shortest format of the game. They were coming into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on the back of a 2-0 series defeat in England, before opening the ninth edition of the tournament negatively with a defeat against the United States of America.

The former Protea player was involved with the India team between 2008 to 2011 and left the job after helping them lift the ODI World Cup, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. He also returned to the Indian Premier League, to be the coach of the Gujarat Titans.

But finally, after so much success, Gary Kirsten has found him on the other side of the spectrum, where he is the head coach of the Pakistan side, against India.

‘Well, I’ve been with the team for 13 days, so it’s early days for me,” Former India coach represented his views, after joining the Pakistan team in England.

‘It’s never nice not winning games of cricket for any player’ – Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten arrived in the pre-match press conference with a bright smile on his face, that can’t guess that they lost their opening game against America.

Also Read: Abhishek Nayar Was Stumped With ‘Sex In Cricket’ Question During Podcast

On the very first question when he was asked whether he believes Pakistan could bounce back in the tournament, given the history of their cricket on going high after a defeat generally, Kirsten was quick to say that he doesn’t love to put much attention on history.

‘I don’t like to hope on history too much. We need to make sure we play the best cricket we can now, so tomorrow we go out there and make sure we can do the best with our skill set. There is no need to motivate the team, anyone, they are focused, forget about the last result and move forward,” Former South Africa coach Gary Kirsten reflected in the press conference.

Despite it being a very small time with the team, he is already well known with the team members, which is quite vital as a head-coach, especially going into a major tournament like this T20 World Cup.

‘It’s been a real privilege to work with a Pakistan team. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the players, they’re lovely guys, they’re giving their best for their country, and in the end, everyone’s got a different way of playing the game. My job really is to understand that way and how it integrates into what we’re trying to do as a team,” Gary Kirsten responded.

When asked on whether he would share the tips and the weakness of the India players with the Pakistan team, Kirsten feels that the players have seen enough of each other, and there is no such need that.

‘The way that I’d answer that is I think these players have seen enough of each other and how they play. In the end we want to make sure that we get our game right. Look at the conditions and what is required on the conditions because I think that’s going to be a big play for tomorrow,” Cape Town born Gary Kirsten expressed in the presser.

India have been playing in this Nassau Stadium for a couple of weeks, while Pakistan are yet to take field. When asked whether this things will make any difference, the former SA player was quick for a funny reply.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Rishabh Pant Gives Reply To Wahab Riaz’s Old Comments Before India-Pakistan Game

There were questions on how would an experienced coach like him would give the players motivation, as the 56-year-old opening batter comments that the International teams don’t require any motivation.

‘It’s never nice not winning games of cricket for any player. They’re trying their best. It’s never nice. I don’t think I needed to motivate this team for this game.

“It’s a big game, so we’re going to treat it as any other game. But certainly, give it our best shot. The team’s motivated. I mean, if that’s what you’re questioning, two days ago is forgotten. We can’t take it back. It’s gone. So, move on,” Gary Kirsten concluded.