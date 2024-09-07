Tabraiz Shamsi, the South African wrist-spinner, has named his favorite batter of all time. He snubbed legends from his team or India, like Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, and went for a West Indies legend.

Tabraiz Shamsi was having a Q&A session on social media platform X and was asked by a user to reveal his all-time favorite batter in cricket history. The left-arm wrist spinner then revealed the name of Sir Viv Richards and shared an anecdote about the great West Indies batter’s swag and confidence.

Shamsi shared a quote from former England batter Chris Cowdrey, who revealed how confident and intimidating Viv Richards was on the field.

“I was very proud to be appointed England captain. I went for the toss wearing my whites & England blazer. Viv Richards came out wearing a Bob Marley t-shirt, surfing shorts & flip-flops. As England captain should read our team sheet to the opposing captain. I got no further than four names when Viv said “play who you want, man. Ain’t gonna make any difference- Chris Cowdrey,” Shamsi posted X.



Tabraiz Shamsi attracts controversy after his post on Suryakumar Yadav’s T20 World Cup final catch

South Africa’s National Cricket Team spinner Tabraiz Shamsi had a big response to Suryakumar Yadav’s catch in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. While commenting on a popular video, he stated that if umpires had checked the catch the way it was shown in the video, they could have won the championship.

India won the game by the narrowest of margins, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Suryakumar Yadav took a superb catch near the boundary lines to remove well-set David Miller in the match’s final over, which was one of the defining moments.

South Africa needed 16 runs in the final over, and Hardik Pandya bowled a full delivery, which David Miller hit right away. The ball almost appeared to be heading over the boundary ropes, but Suryakumar Yadav produced a remarkable effort that turned the game in India’s favor.

Suryakumar Yadav showed exceptional mental fortitude when he made an incredible catch just inches inside the boundary lines.

Tabraiz Shamsi mentioned that if the International Cricket Council used this method to check the catch in the final, Miller could’ve been not out.

He stated: “If they used this method to check the catch in the World Cup final maybe it would have been given not out.”

However, he received some unwelcomed criticism for his post on Suryakumar Yadav and had to explain to the critics and trolls that he was joking.

“In case some people don’t understand that it’s meant to be a joke and no one is crying… let me explain it to you like a 4-year-old child. It’s A Joke,” Shamsi posted.

