Tanush Kotian and the India A team were robbed of a wicket in the ongoing four-day match against Australia A as the on-field umpire turned down a strong appeal against Marcus Harris despite a clear edge on the bat.

Australian starter Marcus Harris was not given out despite edging the ball to first slip, as the Decision Review System (DRS) was not available throughout the match.

Australia A was knocked out for 223 runs at Melbourne Cricket Ground, giving them a 62-run lead. Marcus Harris, contending for Australia’s second opener berth, scored 74 runs. The left-handed batter reached his 47th first-class fifty but had a tight call from India A when he was 48.

Tanush Kotian was left distraught and India A left shocked as the umpire gave life to Marcus Harris

Marcus Harris was on 48 when Tanush Kotian, India A’s off-spinner, produced a crisp off-break that crept in and then twisted sharply. The ball was collected by the first slip fielder, but the on-field umpire did not call it out. The lack of a DRS review sparked debate regarding the decision.

The umpire failed to decide on a tight call, leaving Indian players unhappy. The visiting team believed the ball struck Harris’ bat, although it was unclear if it came off his bat or his thigh protection. India felt certain Marcus Harris had edged the ball.

“Edge and he’s out. No he’s not! The Indians cannot believe it. Umpire Mike Graham-Smith is unmoved. To the naked eye, it looked like a genuine edge. Harris stood his ground,” the commentator said on air.

The interaction between India A players and umpires has been less than cordial in the second match as well, ever since the visitors were accused of tampering with the ball during the first match in Mackay.

Even in this match, Prasidh Krishna tried to approach umpire Gerard Abood and have him take a look at the ball that he felt had gone out of shape and wanted a ball change. Abood appeared unfazed by the request and asked the players to continue.

After being bowled out for 161 in the first innings, India A didn’t fare well in the second innings as well. At the stumps on day 2, India was reduced to 73/5 with Abhimanyu Easwaran (17), KL Rahul (10), Sai Sudharsan (3), Ruturaj Gaikwad (11) and Devdutt Padikkal (1) being the batters dismissed.

Nathan McAndrew and Beau Webster picked two wickets for Australia A as India led by 11 runs in the match.

