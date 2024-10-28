Tanveer Ahmed, former Pakistan pacer, has stated that Jason Gillespie will also quit his role as Pakistan team coach in the coming days. His words came after Gary Kirsten quit as Pakistan’s white-ball coach with immediate effect.

Despite their recent Test series victory over England, Pakistan’s cricket is still in disarray. After top-order batsman Fakhar Zaman was dropped, Pakistan’s coach Gary Kirsten became the next casualty of white-ball cricket.

The South African coach is dissatisfied with certain of the PCB’s internal operations and has parted ways ahead of Pakistan’s white-ball trip to Australia.

Gary Kirsten has resigned as head coach of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I teams, stepping down less than six months after his appointment by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on a two-year contract in April 2024. Interestingly, Kirsten never coached Pakistan in any ODIs, a format he has mastery in, having led India to the 2011 World Cup title.

Kirsten’s hire came after the PCB conducted a long search, apparently evaluating several top-tier candidates, including Shane Watson and Daren Sammy, before picking Kirsten. Kirsten was viewed as a valuable addition, with PCB’s Naqvi calling his experience a “remarkable opportunity” for Pakistani players.

Kirsten’s tenure began with defeats in the T20 World Cup in the United States, as early losses to the United States and India forced Pakistan to exit the tournament in the first round. This dismal start increased the pressure.

Babar Azam resigned as the white-ball captain for the second time. While many expected Kirsten to take time to restructure the team, especially with Pakistan hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in early 2025, his resignation leaves the team in quest of fresh leadership.

Jason Gillespie bhi jaane wala hai- Tanveer Ahmed

Meanwhile, Tanveer Ahmed, former Pakistan speedster, reacted to the news of Gary Kirsten quitting his role as Pakistan white-ball coach. PCB had stated that in Kirsten’s place Jason Gillespie, the Test team coach, will take over the responsibility on an interim basis.

Ahmed took to X and posted in Urdu, which when translated into English stated: “Gary has left, he will also leave, just wait. Gary was right in his decision to leave. No one respects us and we don’t respect others. In our system only corruption thrives.”

“Gary gaya ye bhi janey wala ha ruk jao bilkul sahi chora gary ney humare tou izzat ha nahi dosro ki izzat ha bhai humarey system main corruption bhare hoi ha” Tanveer posted on X.

Gary gaya ye bhi janey wala ha ruk jao bilkul sahi chora gary ney humare tou izzat ha nahi dosro ki izzat ha bhai humarey system main corruption bhare hoi ha pic.twitter.com/kkw0XPnnQD — Tanveer Says (@ImTanveerA) October 28, 2024

