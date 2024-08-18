Tanvir Ahmed, former Pakistani cricketer, has slammed PCB CEO Waqar Younis after the Men in Green dropped spinner Abrar Ahmed and batter Kamran Ghulam from Pakistan playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh.

The PCB opted to release spinner Abrar Ahmed and batter Kamran Ghulam before the first Test against Bangladesh, and they will now join the Pakistan Shaheens for the match against Bangladesh A. The Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A will play their second four-day encounter, with the first ending in a draw.

Abrar Ahmed’s release was a significant surprise given that he was the squad’s only spinner. PCB announced the selectors chose a pace-heavy squad for the opening Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

“Wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed has been released from the Pakistan Test side and he will now represent Pakistan Shaheens in the second four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’, which will start at the Islamabad Club on Tuesday, 20 August.

Instead of benching him for the Test, the selectors named him in the Shaheens squad so that he can gain some match practice ahead of the second Test, which will start in Karachi on 30 August,” PCB stated.

“Uncapped top-order batter Kamran Ghulam is the other player to be released from the Pakistan Test side and has been retained in the Pakistan Shaheens side for the second four-day match. He has also been appointed as the captain,” the statement further read.

Tanvir Ahmed was visibly shocked at this decision and lambasted Waqar Younis, who recently joined the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in his new role.

“Kahan ha ye Waqar Younis”- Tanvir Ahmed slams PCB for dropping Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam

Tanvir Ahmed, an ex-Pakistan cricketer, unleashed a scathing attack on his country’s iconic fast bowler, Waqar Younis, and the PCB. He chastised both for releasing Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam ahead of their first Test against Bangladesh. He accused Younis of destroying Pakistani cricket.

“Dekha ap logon ney ye waqar younis or selection commeette ki waja say Abrar Ahmed or kamran ghulam ko test matches say farigh kardiya against bangladesh rahi sahi jo pakistan ki cricket ha ye waqar younis barbad karey ga,” Tanvir Ahmed posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sharam ani chahiye is selection third class commeette ko jis ney Abrar ko or kamaram ghulam ko team say drop kiya ha kahan ha ye waqar younis jo bara legend bana phirta ha kaise ye dono drop howey hain,” Tanvir Ahmed further posted.

The release of both these players leaves Pakistan with limited spin bowling options for the first Test. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Mir Hamza are likely to play.

Tanvir didn’t stop here and accused Waqar Younis of having problems with him during his playing days.

“Ye waqar younis ko takleef hoi jab main southafrica k tour par select howa tha ye hain humarey name k legend,” Tanvir posted on X.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will square off in the first Test in Rawalpindi from August 21.

