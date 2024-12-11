India has been under a little bit of pressure after their 10-wicket defeat in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Adelaide Oval in the day-night affair. The loss has dropped the national side to number three in the points table of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25.

India will now need to win their next three games to confirm their ticket to Lords in June 2025. The first challenge for them in the contest will be the third red-ball game at the Gabba in Brisbane. The team management, because of the previous game, ending in seven sessions, decided to hold an extra net session to give the batters more chances to polish their techniques.

However, ahead of their flight to Brisbane, the team bus for the touring side left the hotel in Adelaide without carrying their inform opening batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed batter has been in great touch with his 162-run knock in the second innings of the Perth Test.

The team bus leaves for Brisbane without India’s opener Yashasvi Jaiswal

The reports claimed that India’s bus was expected to begin its journey towards the airport of Adelaide at around 8:30 in the morning. as per the local time. But Jaiswal was later to come out of the hotel room, which wasn’t likened by their captain Rohit Sharma. The flight is scheduled for leader 10:05 in the morning for Brisbane, while the players started to board the bus around 8:20 in the morning.

Also Read: ‘Aggressive’ Pat Cummins Challenges Rohit Sharma Before 3rd Brisbane Test!! Adam Gilchrist Satisfied

Jaiswal was nowhere near the arena. The entire squad waited for a few more minutes near the gate of the bus before Rohit had a word with the team manager, and the liaison officer headed back to the bus. The bus soon left for the airport around 20 minutes later than their scheduled time.

The opener of India checked out of the hotel five minutes after the bus had departed. He boarded a personal car along with the team’s security officer and started his journey towards the airport.

The headache has been tremendous on Rohit, who will have to take a call on his batting position. The 201-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Yashasvi in the second innings of the Perth Test saw the veteran dropping down to number six in the batting department.

The Nagpur-born struggled badly with his performances in both the innings. In the first innings, he was trapped leg before the stumps against Scott Boland, while in the second, the Mumbai opener was squared up by Pat Cummins.

Also Read: India Jarred With Jasprit Bumrah’s Knee Injury For 3rd Brisbane Test! Damien Fleming Blames Rohit Sharma

Questions have also started to grow over the fitness status of India’s premier pace bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the training session and was seen to be struggling with a knee injury. Mohammad Siraj, who was fined a 20% match fee and received one demerit point for the heated argument with Travis Head, will look to bring back his sharpness.

The question will also be on which lone spinner they play in Gabba. But their last victory at this venue in the BGT 2020/21, the first for any team in 33 years in Tests, will give them so much confidence. Another defeat from hereon for India will make them defend on other results. South Africa has already been at the top of the points table and another win in the Pakistan series will confirm their qualification. If India loses the BGT by more than 3-2, then they will hope to see Sri Lanka win the series at home against Australia.