The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has announced a prize money of INR 125 crore, for the Men’s cricket team of India, who went on to clinch their second T20 Men’s World Cup in 2024, after a gap of 17-years, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, as they held their nerve against South Africa at the Kensington Oval, in Barbados.

‘I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.’ The BCCI secretary Jay Shah declared. ‘Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement.’

It’s the second time, the ‘Men in Blue’ went on to achieve the feat after being unbeaten throughout the tournament, as they did the same during the 2013 Champions Trophy too. The way the players shaped themselves under pressure, towards the end, amidst all the expectations was great.

‘India have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances’- Jay Shah

Under Rohit Sharma, India started the group stage of the competition, with three wins over Ireland, Pakistan, and the United States of America, before their last game of the round, over Canada was washed out due to persistent rain in Florida.

The same team, with much more energy and confidence, came into the ‘super eight’s stage of the event, where they blew away Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia in their Caribbean. The question was whether they could hold their nerve for the semi-final against England, the same opposition who handed up a night-marish 10-wicket defeat in 2022.

The BCCI secretary has praised the commitment of the grassroots developments and the talent cultivation of this country who find new and exciting talent from different places in India.

‘Today, I stand before you, along with all of India, filled with immense pride and admiration for Team India’s remarkable achievements on the global stage. This team truly embodies a rising, vibrant, and resilient India, asserting its rightful place in the world of cricket.’ Jay Shah opened up. ‘I am delighted that, as the governing body of the sport in India, the BCCI has played a part in this team’s success through our relentless focus on identifying, grooming, and nurturing the right talent.’

He also spoke about how this team remained unbeaten for the whole competition. This win will inspire the whole country and a new generation to do much better for the Indian men’s team and make the country more proud in the future.

‘Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten. They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again.’ The secretary of BCCI revealed. ‘Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats, achieving something truly special that brings immense pride and joy to all Indians.’

He later concluded by saying that the team has made them proud with their dedication and hard work while being under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who was assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and others to complete the dream of 1.4 billion Indians.

‘It fills me with great pride to speak about such an extraordinary team. However, it is this team that has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit.’ Jay Shah said. ‘Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.’

India will face Zimbabwe now for a five-match T20I series, starting from July 06.