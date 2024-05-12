James Anderson has declared that the opening Test of the home summer in 2024 at Lord’s against the West Indies will be the last Test as he looks to end an illustrious career of 21-long years starting way back in 2003 at the same venue against Zimbabwe.

As England has already begun their preparation for the upcoming Ashes 2025/26, their Test coach Brendon McCullum looks to add new energy to the pace bowling unit, as James Anderson could continue as the bowling coach for the team.

‘How long are you going to play for?’- James Anderson

The 41-year-old Burnley pacer wishes to play as long as he can, with an eye on November 2025. But McCullum on his trip back home to New Zealand, made a short visit to England to spend time with James Anderson face-to-face on a golf course in April.

Also Read: ‘I Don’t Want To Get Into The Debate’ – Virender Sehwag On MS Dhoni’s Batting Position For CSK

‘Baz came over from New Zealand. We obviously have appraisals every six months. My future is obviously something that’s been chatted about.’ James Anderson remarked on the ‘Tailenders Podcast’. ‘I feel like I’ve been talking about it for 10 years, with every coach I’ve had, like ‘How long are you going to play for?

‘It was sort of about looking ahead – could a 43-year-old me make the Ashes in 18 months’ time? And we sort of came to the decision that probably not.’ The pacer who is the highest wicket-taker as a pace bowler in Test cricket observed. ‘From my point of view, it feels like a stretch at this point of my career, and from their point of view there are 15 Test matches before the Ashes, so it gives them time to give other guys Test matches and experience before that Ashes series.’

In the last Test summer to the end of the Ashes at the Kia Oval in London, Stuart Broad decided to hang up his shoes. In his absence, James Anderson had to lead the team’s pace bowlers in their away series in India.

‘I feel happy with everything’- James Anderson speaks about future

McCullum, since taking over the coaching responsibility of the England Test team, hardly looked for any bowling coach, as most of the jobs were done by Broad and Anderson. Now with the retirement of the former and once James Anderson goes away, England needs to find someone to share the experience. And who would be better than Anderson himself?

“I feel excited about what the future might hold,” he said. “Whether that’s to stick around with the team this summer in a different sort of capacity would be nice potentially.’ James Anderson revealed his plans to take the potential bowling coach role for England in the future. ‘I feel good. We’ve chatted about it, but the chats are ongoing, so that’s something I’ll keep talking to Stokesy and Baz and Rob Key about what happens after that Test match.”

Besides talking to the ‘Tailenders Podcast’, the experienced bowler jokingly admitted that he would learn how to use the dog stick ball-thrower if he gets the coaching role.

‘I feel excited about what might be next. I think that’s probably the biggest feeling I’ve had, but excited about this summer as well.’ The Burnley pacer shared. ‘So, I’ll play for Lancashire before that first Test. I’ve been at Trent Bridge this week with the lads bowling, trying to make sure that I’m fit enough to play.’

Also Read: IPL 2024: ‘You May Be Suryakumar Yadav Or Rohit Sharma…’ – Virender Sehwag Asks Them To Respect The Bowlers

He also spoke about how even though he is feeling happy with everything, the high emotions might get over his head by the time he reaches to the Lord’s for the Test.

‘It is all part of the thought process. I’m not 100 percent set on what I’m going to do next.’ James Anderson concluded by informing his plans for playing with Lancashire in the next summer. ‘That will be a conversation further down the line with Lancashire to see what they want to do and see if I’ve actually got the desire and willingness to do that.

Anderson now has 700 Test wickets in 187 games at an average of 26.52 with 32 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls.