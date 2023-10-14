The Captain Coming Off The Field Is A Better Thing To Do – Mushtaq Ahmed’s Crucial Advice To Babar Azam Ahead Of The Marquee Clash Against India

Former Pakistan Cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed urged the Pakistan skipper Babar Azam to leave the field and discuss strategy with the team management if things were not going well on the field in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The Pakistan skipper’s captaincy came under the scanner following their scare victory over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the marquee event.

Pakistan has established itself as a significant threat to all nine opponents and their hopes of winning the 2023 World Cup in just two games have grown, as the team showed a lot of calm and composure to come back from a tough situation in the game and they will look to continue their winning run against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad.

Speaking on a local TV channel, Mushtaq Ahmed recalled how England’s coaches would urge Cook to leave the field and communicate with the management during challenging portions of a game and said that the discussion would eventually help the skipper to change the tactics over the course of the match.

“When I was working with the England team, we told Alastair Cook that whenever he is in a tight spot he should come off the field and talk to the management about how he feels and the game plan. The discussion with the coaching staff helped change the course of matches on many occasions, both in Test and ODI cricket, when Cook again went back on the field,” Mushtaq Ahmed said.

The 28-year-old has been facing criticism regarding his captaincy after he failed to guide his team to the final of the Asia Cup 2023 and many believe that the Pakistan skipper needs to be more proactive on the field, which could inspire the team to do well in the bigger games.

Babar Azam Will Take A Break And Speak To The Coaching Staff – Mushtaq Ahmed

Mushtaq Ahmed believes that Babar Azam can follow a similar strategy to help Pakistan overcome the difficult position in the game and believes that the discussion with the coaching staff would help the Pakistan skipper to have better clarity in the game.

“In my opinion, Babar will go off the field whenever Pakistan will be in a difficult position in the coming matches as well. Babar will take a break and speak to the coaching staff since sending messages from the dressing room undermines a captain. The captain coming off the field is a better thing to do,” Mushtaq Ahmed added.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their third game of the ICC ODI World Cup on Saturday after two impressive wins in the first two games of the marquee event. The Men in Green will look to put up fine form to extend their fine form in the tournament.