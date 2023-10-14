SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

Watch – Wasim Jaffer Takes A Dig At Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Over His Poor Form In ODI World Cup 2023

SW Desk

Oct 14, 2023 at 10:33 AM

Watch &#8211; Wasim Jaffer Takes A Dig At Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Over His Poor Form In ODI World Cup 2023

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer took a hilarious dig at the current form of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the ongoing ODI World Cup ahead of the marquee clash between India and Pakistan. The much-anticipated match is all set to be witnessed on October 14th at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Both Pakistan and India enter the match with two victories in a row and seek to keep up their winning ways. However, Pakistan will enter the marquee clash with cause of concern because of Babar Azam’s poor performance in the tournament so far. The Pakistani skipper has failed to live up to expectations, scoring just 5 and 10 runs in the first two games of the ODI World Cup.

Taking his X handle, Wasim Jaffer made fun of Babar Azam, saying that India would want to see him keep up his same form against the Indian team in the mega clash on Saturday.

Babar Azam looked short of confidence since the start of the tournament and would look to return to form on the bigger stage against India. In the previous game against Sri Lanka, The Men in Green were put under a lot of pressure after losing two quick wickets, but Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique managed to score a hundred each in a historic run chase.

The Men in Green has extended their winning record against Sri Lanka in the World Cup registering their 8th victory. The latest win over Sri Lanka would add more confidence to Babar Azam and co. going into the much-awaited clash against India.

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

After posting two excellent victories in the tournament’s opening two games, Pakistan will face India in their third match on Saturday. In ICC events, the Men in Blue have consistently outperformed the Babar Azam-led team.

India will look to maintain their winning streak against Pakistan in light of the ODI World Cups. The Men in Blue has beaten the Pakistan side seven times in the tournament and The Rohit Sharma-led team will want to continue their winning streak in the major match on home soil. At the same time, Pakistan will try to put up a fight against the powerful Indian team in front of their own supporters in Ahmedabad.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Babar Azam

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Wasim Jaffer

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: “Wondered Why Pakistan Lost Home Series Vs Both Aus And Eng”- Wasim Jaffer’s Brutal Dig At Mickey Arthur’s ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ Remark
ODI World Cup 2023: “Wondered Why Pakistan Lost Home Series Vs Both Aus And Eng”- Wasim Jaffer’s Brutal Dig At Mickey Arthur’s ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ Remark

Oct 16, 2023, 2:21 PM

Watch &#8211; Wasim Jaffer Takes A Dig At Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Over His Poor Form In ODI World Cup 2023
Watch – Wasim Jaffer Takes A Dig At Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam Over His Poor Form In ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 14, 2023, 10:33 AM

IND vs WI: &#8220;I Want To See Yashasvi Jaiswal In Place Of Ishan Kishan &#8211; Wasim Jaffer
IND vs WI: “I Want To See Yashasvi Jaiswal In Place Of Ishan Kishan – Wasim Jaffer

Aug 6, 2023, 12:16 PM

IND vs WI: Maybe, You Might Have To Reduce One Spinner As A Forced Change &#8211; Wasim Jaffer Suggest A Change In Playing 11 For 2nd T20
IND vs WI: Maybe, You Might Have To Reduce One Spinner As A Forced Change – Wasim Jaffer Suggest A Change In Playing 11 For 2nd T20

Aug 6, 2023, 10:20 AM

IND vs WI: I Would Have Liked Him To Bowl Five Or Six Overs &#8211; Wasim Jaffer On Hardik Pandya&#8217;s Role In The Bowling Department
IND vs WI: I Would Have Liked Him To Bowl Five Or Six Overs – Wasim Jaffer On Hardik Pandya’s Role In The Bowling Department

Jul 28, 2023, 5:07 PM

IND vs WI: I Think No.4 Is A Little Too Early For Him &#8211; Wasim Jaffer On Suryakumar Yadav&#8217;s Batting Position In ODI Cricket
IND vs WI: I Think No.4 Is A Little Too Early For Him – Wasim Jaffer On Suryakumar Yadav’s Batting Position In ODI Cricket

Jul 28, 2023, 3:36 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic