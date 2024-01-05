sportzwiki logo
The Moment Rishabh Pant Is Fit..: Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Huge Claim About KL Rahul’s Spot In Test Team

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Jan 5, 2024 at 11:15 AM

The Moment Rishabh Pant Is Fit..: Sanjay Manjrekar Makes Huge Claim About KL Rahul&#8217;s Spot In Test Team

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has made a big comment regarding KL Rahul’s spot in India’s Test team. The right-handed batsman made his much-anticipated return to Test cricket in the recently-concluded Test series against South Africa.

With Rishabh Pant sidelined and Ishan Kishan not available, KL Rahul was given the wicketkeeping responsibilities. It was his first Test since the Delhi Test against Australia in February last year. After the second Test of the four-match series against Australia at home, the Karnataka star was dropped from the playing eleven because of his poor form.

He made a stunning return to Test arena by scoring a brilliant century in challenging conditions at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. While India were bowled out for just 245 runs, he had played a sizzling knock of 101 runs although it eventually went in vain as South Africa inflicted a humiliating innings defeat on the visitors. It was followed by knocks of 4 and 8 in the next two innings.

Sanjay Manjrekar on KL Rahul’s spot in Test team:

It will be interesting to see who keeps the wickets during the upcoming five-match Test series against England at home. In spinning conditions, the Indian team-management will have to make a big call. When KL Rahul played his last home Test, he played it as a specialist batsman and Srikar Bharat was the wicketkeeper.

He also opened the innings but India have given that position to Yashasvi Jaiswal now. With little clarity over KL Rahul’s position in the Test side, Sanjay Manjrekar has said that the wicketkeeper-batsman is set to face stiff competition from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

“I think he’s a guy who cares about every format. You know how he’s built to value every opportunity that he gets after he got that 100. You know, I am looking two years from now and I thought he’s really competing with Shreyas Iyer for a batting position in the middle order because the moment Rishabh Pant is fit, he becomes your keeper batter, and there’s great quality to Rishabh Pant batting and keeping as well,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

“That innings was just incredible (First Test hundred). Unfortunately, you know, Dean Elgar got a 180, they got 400 because we at the time thought that 260 was gonna be enough. And that was the moment if India could have latched onto, there would have been a series win in South Africa,” he added.

Ahead of the Test series against England later this month, Rahul is likely to be seen in action during the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, scheduled to start on January 11.

Tagged:

India National Cricket Team

KL Rahul

Rishabh Pant

Sanjay Manjrekar

Shreyas Iyer

