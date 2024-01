The Ninth Edition Of The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Set To Begin On February 17 In Lahore

The Pakistan Super League season 9 is all set to begin on February 17, 2024, in Lahore, with the defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing Islamabad United in the first game. The high-octane T20 tournament will be held in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, with the final set to take place in Karachi on March 18.

The Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United, and Multan Sultans will play their five home games this season. In Lahore and Rawalpindi, Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches. Meanwhile, the Quetta Gladiators will play three games in three cities, Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

In the league stage, each team will play each other in a double round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the tournament’s playoff stage. The playoffs will be separated into four matches: qualifier, eliminator one, eliminator two, and the final.

The top two teams will compete in the qualifier, with the winner advancing directly to the final and the loser moving on to Eliminator 2, where they will face the winner of Eliminator 1.

All the teams are set to assemble on February 12, with practice sessions lasting until the 16th of the month and matches beginning the following day. It should be noted that this schedule is tentative, and changes may be made following conversations with PSL franchises.

Pakistan Super League Schedule 2024

February 17, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 18, 2024, Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore; Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium

February 19, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 20, 2024 Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium

February 21, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore; Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

February 22, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 23, 2024 Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

February 24, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 25, 2024 Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 26, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 27, 2024 Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

February 28, 2024 Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Stadium

February 29, 2024 Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Stadium

March 2, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 3, 2024 Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 4, 2024 Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 5, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 6, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 7, 2024 Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 8, 2024 Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

March 9, 2024 Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 10, 2024 Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Stadium

March 11, 2024 Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Stadium

March 12, 2024 Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, National Bank Stadium

March 14, 2024 Qualifier (1 v 2), National Bank Stadium

March 15, 2024 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), National Bank Stadium

March 16, 2024 Eliminator 2 (Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), National Bank Stadium

March 18, 2024 Final, National Bank Stadium.