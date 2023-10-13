They Do Represent My Values Or Who I Am As A Person Today – Zainab Abbas Issues A Detailed Statement Regarding Her Departure From India

Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas has responded to accusations that she left the 2023 World Cup early due to alleged earlier anti-India statements. Abbas was part of the International Cricket Council (ICC) digital platform and departed India on Monday. She was part of the broadcast crew in Men In Green’s opening game against the Netherlands in Hyderabad.

Contrary to initial reports that said she was compelled to leave India because of the response on social media to her viral statements, ICC stated that Abbas departed India during the One Day International (ODI) World Cup for personal reasons.

Taking her X handle, The Pakistani host explained the real cause of her early departure from India at the World Cup. In a lengthy statement, Zainab Abbas expressed her gratitude and luck for the chance to travel and represent the sport and apologized for the hurt that was caused by the Social media posts.

“My daily interactions with everyone during my stay were kind, cheerful, and with a sense of familiarity – just as I had expected. I was neither asked to leave nor was I deported. However, I felt intimidated and scared by the reaction that was unfolding online. And even though there was no immediate threat to my safety, my family, and friends from both sides of the border were concerned. I needed some space and time to reflect on what had transpired,” Zainab added.

“I understand and deeply regret the hurt caused by the posts that were circulated. I wish to make clear that they do not represent my values or who I am as a person today. There is no excuse or space for such language, and I sincerely apologise to anyone who was offended. Also, I am truly grateful to those who were concerned and reached out during this challenging time,” Zainab Abbas Wrote.

Earlier, according to a report in The Dawn, ICC official C. Rajshekhar Rao told Arab News that her departure from India was due to personal reasons. Earlier media reports stated that she was asked to leave India because of “security concerns” after a local lawyer complained in Delhi and in another report it was said that Zainab’s attorney claimed in the complaint that she had previously sent out “derogatory” tweets critical of India.

Zainab was in India for Pakistan’s opening game against the Netherlands but according to various reports in media, It is said that She had flown to Dubai from Hyderabad. Two former Pakistani cricketers, Ramiz Raza and Waqar Younis, will continue to be part of the commentary panel for the ODI World Cup in 2023.