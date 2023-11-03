They Have Outclassed Every Team In This World Cup – Aamer Sohail Heaps Praise On Indian Team For Their Dominating Performance

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

They Have Outclassed Every Team In This World Cup – Aamer Sohail Heaps Praise On Indian Team For Their Dominating Performance

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM

They Have Outclassed Every Team In This World Cup &#8211; Aamer Sohail Heaps Praise On Indian Team For Their Dominating Performance

Former Pakistan skipper Aamer Sohail has lavished praise on the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team for their dominating performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, stating that he has never seen a more dangerous Indian side.

The Men In Blue is unstoppable right now in the mega event, having won seven games in a row, ticking all their boxes going into the important phase of the mega event. With their amazing achievement, they became the first team to secure their place in the World Cup semifinals.

The Men in Blue have been trampling all over the opposition after winning all seven of their games. India’s remarkable performance was demonstrated by their swift passage to the semi-final with a commanding 302-run win over Sri Lanka.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aamer Sohail hailed the Men in Blue for their remarkable and dominating performance in the mega event and lauded them for outplaying their opponents in every game making them firm favourites for the title on home soil.

Aamir Sohail
Aamer Sohail Credits: Twitter

“To be honest, I have never seen such a strong Indian team. Let’s admit that. They have outclassed every team in this World Cup, progressing to the next round each time. They are consistently winning in a one-sided manner,” Aamer Sohail said.

The Men in Blue, who have won seven straight games, will take on South Africa in the 2023 World Cup on Sunday, November 5, at Kolkata’s famed Eden Gardens. Having won six of their seven games, the Proteas are ranked second in the standings. Their lone defeat came in a shorter match against Netherlands and the clash is expected to be mouth-watering given the present form of both the sides.

Mohammed Shami Has Become Even More Dangerous Than Before – Aamer Sohail

Aamer Sohail hailed the Indian fast bowling unit for the clinical display against the high-quality batters with new ball and lauded the Indian seamers for making an impact and contributing to the team’s victory in the pivotal games of the mega event.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami Credits: Twitter

“The way fast bowling is happening, and the delight of watching the fast bowlers’ deliveries is outstanding. The way Bumrah is taking the ball away from the middle stump and extracting it from the edge of the crease with such control is incredible.

“Then, look at Siraj. Shami has become an improved bowler. He has become even more dangerous than before, and his control is amazing,” Aamer Sohail added.

Rohit Sharma-led side outplayed the Sri Lankan team in all three departments giving no real chance to the Island nations and Indian fast bowlers were hunting in packs, giving the opposing hitters no respite whatsoever and they would look to continue their fine form going into the business end of the tournament.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Aamer Sohail

India National Cricket Team

Mohammed Shami

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: The Current Indian Players Don&#8217;t Reach Out To Me For Help &#8211; Kapil Dev Wants To Detach Himself From Indian Team
ODI World Cup 2023: The Current Indian Players Don’t Reach Out To Me For Help – Kapil Dev Wants To Detach Himself From Indian Team

Nov 15, 2023, 2:03 PM

IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal
IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal

Nov 15, 2023, 11:38 AM

ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Displayed It For So Long &#8211; Deep Dasgupta Hails Indian Senior Players For Their Mental Discipline
ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Have Displayed It For So Long – Deep Dasgupta Hails Indian Senior Players For Their Mental Discipline

Nov 10, 2023, 10:00 AM

IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &amp; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37
IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction: India vs South Africa Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, Match 37

Nov 4, 2023, 2:23 PM

They Have Outclassed Every Team In This World Cup &#8211; Aamer Sohail Heaps Praise On Indian Team For Their Dominating Performance
They Have Outclassed Every Team In This World Cup – Aamer Sohail Heaps Praise On Indian Team For Their Dominating Performance

Nov 3, 2023, 4:08 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: I Felt That Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj And Mohammed Shami&#8217;s Performance Was Surreal &#8211; Shreyas Iyer
ODI World Cup 2023: I Felt That Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj And Mohammed Shami’s Performance Was Surreal – Shreyas Iyer

Nov 3, 2023, 2:59 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic