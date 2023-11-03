They Have Outclassed Every Team In This World Cup – Aamer Sohail Heaps Praise On Indian Team For Their Dominating Performance

Former Pakistan skipper Aamer Sohail has lavished praise on the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team for their dominating performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, stating that he has never seen a more dangerous Indian side.

The Men In Blue is unstoppable right now in the mega event, having won seven games in a row, ticking all their boxes going into the important phase of the mega event. With their amazing achievement, they became the first team to secure their place in the World Cup semifinals.

The Men in Blue have been trampling all over the opposition after winning all seven of their games. India’s remarkable performance was demonstrated by their swift passage to the semi-final with a commanding 302-run win over Sri Lanka.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Aamer Sohail hailed the Men in Blue for their remarkable and dominating performance in the mega event and lauded them for outplaying their opponents in every game making them firm favourites for the title on home soil.

“To be honest, I have never seen such a strong Indian team. Let’s admit that. They have outclassed every team in this World Cup, progressing to the next round each time. They are consistently winning in a one-sided manner,” Aamer Sohail said.

The Men in Blue, who have won seven straight games, will take on South Africa in the 2023 World Cup on Sunday, November 5, at Kolkata’s famed Eden Gardens. Having won six of their seven games, the Proteas are ranked second in the standings. Their lone defeat came in a shorter match against Netherlands and the clash is expected to be mouth-watering given the present form of both the sides.

Mohammed Shami Has Become Even More Dangerous Than Before – Aamer Sohail

Aamer Sohail hailed the Indian fast bowling unit for the clinical display against the high-quality batters with new ball and lauded the Indian seamers for making an impact and contributing to the team’s victory in the pivotal games of the mega event.

“The way fast bowling is happening, and the delight of watching the fast bowlers’ deliveries is outstanding. The way Bumrah is taking the ball away from the middle stump and extracting it from the edge of the crease with such control is incredible.

“Then, look at Siraj. Shami has become an improved bowler. He has become even more dangerous than before, and his control is amazing,” Aamer Sohail added.

Rohit Sharma-led side outplayed the Sri Lankan team in all three departments giving no real chance to the Island nations and Indian fast bowlers were hunting in packs, giving the opposing hitters no respite whatsoever and they would look to continue their fine form going into the business end of the tournament.