In one of the rare breaks in International cricket for the Indian team, the team management has given a break to Jasprit Bumrah, the premier pacer of the Indian team, to be in full shape and rhythm for the upcoming five-match away series in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Jasprit Bumrah was the ‘Player of the Tournament’ during the men’s T20 World Cup, where he was the second-highest wicket-taker of the event, with an excellent economy rate of under five, which increased his value throughout the tournament.

The Ahmedabad-born pacer has missed all the games for the national side since that point in time. A few reports claimed that he could make his return to the team during the Bangladesh series, but later, it was informed that he could make a comeback against New Zealand at home for a few red-ball games.

“Jasprit Bumrah is even better than what he was beforehan d”- Tim Southee

The New Zealand pacer, Tim Southee, made his presence during the CEAT Cricket Ratings Award in Mumbai, where he touched on how the Indian pacer has made an incredible comeback in the game despite going through a career-threatening injury that could end his career in the game.

“To be able to firstly bounce back from the major injury and come back, he’s even better than what he was beforehand. Throw in on top of that, having to juggle multiple formats, can be difficult at times as well.” The veteran pacer expressed during the function.

The 35-year-old felt that over the years, the Indian bowler has gathered more experience, which has helped him to understand the game a little better than before.

“He seems to have been able to do that with ease as well. He’s probably more experienced and understands his game a bit more. He probably had that time where he was injured to come back and be recharged, refreshed.” The New Zealand pacer told the reporters during the function.

When it comes to the record of Jasprit Bumrah across formats, it’s quite special. The ace pacer for the Blue Brigade has picked up 159 wickets in 36 games at an average of under 21 and a strike rate of 45, with the help of 10 five-wicket hauls. He has also picked up 149 scalps in 89 games of the 50-over format, with an average of under 24.

In the shortest format of the game, the 30-year-old has celebrated 89 wickets in 69 innings at an average of under 18 and an economy rate of over six.

It was during the 2022 season when he missed a lot of months due to a back injury that required surgery. He made his comeback in the game in August 2023 and has featured in almost every game for the national side.

“We are just seeing a great version (of Jasprit Bumrah) across all three formats. He’s brilliant across all three at the moment. I don’t think there’s anyone better than him, he is tremendous across all three (formats).” Southee shared.

It will be interesting to see if Bumrah plays any of the games for India during their home season or straightaway goes to Australia, where he will have a huge role to play for the Blue brigade, as they aim to in their third consecutive red-ball series victory in Australia. The opening game of the series begins on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.