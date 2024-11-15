Tim Southee, former New Zealand captain, will retire from Test cricket after the upcoming three-Test series against England at home.

Tim Southee initially gained fame in 2008 when he won Player of the Tournament for taking 17 wickets at an average of just six during the U19 World Cup.

Tim Southee commanded the New Zealand bowling attack in all three formats during his 18-year illustrious career. He participated in two Champions Trophy tournaments, four ODI World Cups, seven T20 World Cups, and a WTC Final when he lost to Southampton.

Southee is the only player in the world to capture more than 300 Test wickets, 200 in ODIs and 100 in T20Is. He is also New Zealand’s second-highest wicket-taker of all time in red-ball cricket, having taken 385 Test wickets in 104 games to date.

Southee is New Zealand’s all-time highest wicket-taker in international cricket, with 770 wickets across all three formats. He made his Test debut for the Black Caps in 2008. The pacer has taken 385 wickets in 104 Test matches at an average of 29.89, including 15 five-wicket hauls and 1 ten-wicket haul.

“Fulfilling a childhood dream”: Tim Southee

New Zealand’s highest wicket-taker in international cricket, Southee will however make himself available for the country should they qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final next June.

“Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up. To play for the BLACKCAPS for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.

Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap,” Tim Southee said in a NZC statement.

“I’ll always be so grateful to my family, friends, coaches, our fans and everyone involved in the game who has supported me and my career over the years. It’s been an amazing ride and I wouldn’t change a thing,” he added.

"Fulfilling a childhood dream" From a farm in Northland to the world stage!

Southee captained the New Zealand Test team for a brief period before stepping down ahead of the series in India. Southee led New Zealand in 14 Tests, with six wins and six losses.

The seamer has stated that he will still be available for domestic and franchise cricket in the future, even if he has not yet decided whether to continue his white-ball international career with the post-Christmas trip to Sri Lanka.

