It has been nearly seven months since India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, beating South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. That brought an end to India’s ICC drought for nearly 11 years and their second title since winning the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.

The Rohit Sharma-led side collected the victory in the final by seven runs. At one stage, the Proteas were ahead in the clash, but some inspiring bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh kept them in the contest before Hardik Pandya held his nerve to secure them the victory.

Rohit Sharma’s contribution in the victory was immense, as India remained unbeaten for the entire tournament. The right-handed batter finished as the second leading run-getter in the tournament with 257 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70, shouldering on three half-centuries at the best score of 92 runs.

Rohit Sharma looks back at India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory

Rohit’s aggressive mindset in the batting department, especially during the powerplay, was one of the reasons behind the team’s firing start in the first six overs. In the bowling department, Arshdeep finished as the joint leading wicket-taker of the event with 17 scalps in eight innings at an average of 12.64, a strike rate of 10.58, and an economy rate of 7.16.

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premier pacer, was the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. The Gujarat-born picked up 15 wickets at a superb bowling economy of just over four, an average of below nine, and a strike rate of 12, with the best bowling figure of 3/7 in an inning.

After the end of the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma retired from the shortest format as Suryakumar Yadav was appointed the new leader of the side in the 20-over format. The Nagpur-born, during the recent Naman award of the BCCI, looked back at the event and felt that it took him a while to realize that they had won the title.

India was under pressure with the bat in the first innings as they found themselves three down for 34 runs. Virat Kohli contributed immensely in the batting department with 76 runs in 59 balls at a strike rate of 130 to push them to a decent score of 176/7 in their allotted 20 overs. He also announced his retirement from the T20Is after winning the Player of the Match award.

List of BCCI Award winners

Most of the Indian players, including Rohit Sharma, were present during the BCCI award ceremony in Mumbai. Here is a list of all the winners.

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award- Sachin Tendulkar (Men)

Polly Umrigar Award- Best Internatiinal Cricketer- Jasprit Bumrah (Men)

Best International Cricketer (women)- Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut (men)- Sarfaraz Khan

Best Internatiinal Debut (women)- Asha Sobhana

Highest Run-getter in ODIs (women)- Smriti Mandhana

Highest Wicket-taker in ODIs (women)- Deepti Sharma

BCCI Special Award- Ravichandran Ashwin

Best Umpire in Domestic Cricket- Akshay Totre

MA Chidambaram Trophy- Highest Run-getter in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy- Kavya Teotia

MA Chidambaram Trophy- Highest Wicket-taker in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy- Vishnu Bhardwaj

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy- Best Woman Cricketer Senior Domestic- Priya Mishra

Highest Wicket-taker in Ranji Trophy- R. Sai Kishore

Highest Run-Getter in Ranjit Trophy- Agni Chopra and Ricky Bhui

Best All-rounder in Domestic limited-overs competitions- Shashank Singh

Best all-rounder in Ranji Trophy- Tanush Kotian

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments- Mumbai