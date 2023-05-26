Hi folks! We all have a fancy for statistics, don’t we? Don’t you constantly keep an eye on the ICC rankings to see whether our very own Virat is at the top of the pile among ODI batsmen, or whether Ravindra Jadeja is among the best all-rounders in the world? To satiate our hunger for these statistics, SPORTZWIKI presents to you an all-new section ‘STATS’ in which we would cover the most interesting stats in the cricketing world. Today, we look at Top 10 batsmen with fastest hundreds in test matches.

Test matches are a test of resilience, character and above all, patience as a batsman. But with batting and the mode of strokeplay continuously undergoing an evolution, batsman have been scoring in tests with an improved strike rate. Let’s take a look at the Top 10 batsmen with fastest hundreds in test matches.

10. Mohammed Azharuddin

Mohammed Azharuddin‘s batting had class written all over it. Azhar’s wristy artistry with the willow was a sight for the Gods and the former Indian captain made batting look stunningly surreal as he earns the 10th place in SPORTZWIKI’s Top 10 batsmen with fastest hundreds in test matches with a century off 74 balls against the Proteas in 1996-97.

9. Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev played with a swagger than no other Indian batsman of his time possessed. His fearless brand of strokeplay earned him many plaudits and the Indian World Cup winning captain is 9th in SPORTZWIKI’s Top 10 batsmen with fastest hundreds in test matches with a 74 ball ton against Sri Lanka.

8. Majid Khan

Pakistan’s only representation in this list, Majid Khan‘s 74 ball ton against New Zealand in teh summer of ’76 earns him the 8th spot in SPORTZWIKI’s Top 10 batsmen with fastest hundreds in test matches.

7. RC Fredericks

West Indies dominated cricket in the 70s and it is no surprise that West Indian batsman Roy Fredericks is 7th in SPORTZWIKI’s Top 10 batsmen with fastest hundreds in test matches with a sensational 71 ball century against Australia in 1975-76.

6. Chris Gayle

There would hardly be any ‘fastest hundred’ list in either format that this destructive West Indian batsman wouldn’t make. A nemace for the best bowlers in the world, Chris Gayle is 6th in this list with his 70-ball ton agaisnt Australia 5 years back.

5. David Warner

David Warner has the potential to destroy some of the best bowling attacks in the world and the man from New South Wales tore apart the Indian bowling with the 69 ball century during India’s last visit down under.

4. Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Shivnarine Chanderpaul is known for his marathon innings in test matches, and so his inclusion in this list is bound to raise a few eyebrows! But the West Indian middle order stalwart did score a 69 ball hundred against Australia in 2003 at Georgetown.

3. JM Gregory

Gregory scored what was then the fastest-ever Test match century – 119 in 70 minutes, off 67 balls, and is widely acknowledged to be one of the greatest ever cricketers who came from Shore. And in 1921-22, a hundred off 67 deliveries was no mean feat. Just imagine what kind of destruction this man could have inflicted in the present day!

2. Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist‘s name in SPORTZWIKI’s Top 10 batsmen with fastest hundreds in test is hardly a surprise to anyone. When on-song, Gilchrist was one of the most feared batsmen in the world, and his 57 ball century against England in the Ashes series of 2006-07 earns him the 2nd spot in our countdown.

1. Vivian Richards

One of the greatest all-rounders to have ever played the game, Sir Vivian Richards was in a league of his own, and was pivotal to West Indies’ dominance in the 70s and early 80s. The clincher? A destructive 56 ball century against England in Antigua in 1985-86.

Here’s the list of top 10 hundereds in Test cricekt:

