Hi folks! We all have a fancy for statistics, don’t we? Are you geting your daily dose of statistics? Don’t you constantly keep an eye on the ICC rankings to see whether our very own Virat is at the top of the pile among ODI batsmen, or whether Ravindra Jadeja is among the best all-rounders in the world? To satiate our hunger for these statistics, SPORTZWIKI presents to you an all-new section ‘STATS’ in which we would cover the most interesting stats in the cricketing world. Today, we look at SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum wickets.

Cricket experts will tell you that it is the bowlers who win you cricket matches. The ability of a team to win an ODI match is often based on how the bowlers perform on a given day. Cast your minds back to the greatest match on ODI history. Australia were let down by their bowling after putting up a total of 400+ on the board, and hence they failed to defend such a massive score. Let’s take a look at some of the most successful bowlers in the ODI format in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum wickets.

10. Sanath Jayasuriya

Sanath Jayasuriya will down in the history books as one of the greatest ever impact players ever to play the game. Aside from his stellar records with the bat, the Sri Lankan has an outstanding 323 ODI wickets to his name. He is 10th in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum wickets.

9. Anil Kumble

Anil ‘Jumbo’ Kumble was one of the most productive spinners of his generation. His brand of leg spin bowling set him apart from the rest in terms of the pace and bounce he generated off the surface and was a difficult bowler to negotiate. India’s greatest spinner is 9th in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum wickets.

8. Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi is not a traditional leg-spinner by any stretch of the imagination, and his variations made him a wicket-taking bowler, particularly in subcontinental conditions. Moreover, Afridi’s variations in pace are another key element of his bowling. The volatile all-rounder from Pakistan occupies the 8th place in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum wickets.

7. Brett Lee

Brett Lee was an asset to any team he represented – Australia, New South Wales as well as KXIP or KKR in the Indian Premier League. His pace and ruthlessness set him apart from the other bowlers and a relatively injury free career has ensure Lee is 7th in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum wickets with 380 wickets.

6. Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath was undoubtedly the most relentless bowler I have ever seen. He didn’t have express pace but his control over line and length made him a genuine wicket-taking threat for Australia. McGrath exploited the channel outside a right hander’s off stump and reaped great dividends against the left handers too with his accurate line and length.

5. Shaun Pollock

Shaun Pollock never had express pace, but his consistency in line and length and control made him one of the best bowlers of his generation. Pollock is 5th in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum wickets with 393 wickets in an illustrious ODI career.

4. Chaminda Vaas

Chaminda Vaas was arguably the most intelligent bowler I have ever seen. The Sri Lankan opening bowler holds the record for the most impressive ODI bowling figures, his 8 for 19 against Zimbabwe is still unmatched. Vaas is 4th in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum wickets.

3. Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis gave you hope. No match was over when Waqar still had a few overs to bowl because he had the ability to turn the tide in a couple of overs. . Unlike Wasim, who could do a million devious things with the cricket ball, Waqar’s reverse-swinging yorker, delivered with a more round-arm action was arguably the greatest delivery in the history of the game. And his inswinging yorkers were class personified. Waqar’s 416 wickets earns him a podium place in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum wickets.

2. Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram will down in cricket history as the most complete fast bowler ever to play the game. His greatest strength was in the fact that the batsman couldn’t tell which way it was swinging, and his ability to swing the ball both ways when it was reversing was unmatched. Akram is 2nd in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum wickets.

1. Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan’s greatest asset was that he was able to penetrate the thought process of a batsman, constantly innovating with new deliveries and variations to keep the batsmen guessing. The world’s greatest spinner is 1st in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum wickets with 534 wickets in the format.

Here is the list of top 10 bowlers with maximum wickets in ODI cricket:

10. Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) – 323

9. Anil Kumble (IND) – 337

8. Shahid Afridi (PAK) – 375

7. Brett Lee (AUS) – 380

6. Glenn McGrath (AUS) – 381

5. Shaun Pollock (SA) -393

4. Chaminda Vaas (SL) – 400

3. Waqar Younis (PAK) – 416

2. Wasim Akram (PAK) – 502

1. MUTTIAH MURALITHARAN (SL) – 534