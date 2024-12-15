Travis Head, the left-handed middle-order batter for Australia, has become the new headache for India across formats since the start of 2023, as he has gathered over 1200 runs in the three formats. When he walked out to the middle in the first innings of the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane to join Steve Smith, Australia needed to take charge.

Travis Head was fresh from his 140-run knock at the Adelaide Oval, which saw them getting a 10-wicket victory in the day-night contest to label the series at 1-1. He attacked the bowlers from the start, and once the field opened up, he gathered those easy singles to celebrate another century.

The four-wicket partnership between him and Steve put up more than 200 runs on the board, which carried the home side to a dominating position as India toiled hard but couldn’t get the answer against the left-hander. The Adelaide-born smashed 152 runs in 160 balls with the help of 18 boundaries, while the century at the Kennington Oval in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final helped them win the crown.

Travis Head expressed his delight to survive the opening brilliant spell of bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, who sent both the overnight opening batters into the hut.

“Pretty special to do this after that ton at the Adelaide Oval. It’s all about being as positive as I can, I thought that I had to spend some time in the middle, credit to the top guys for having stuck out against the new ball, it made my task easier.” The South Australian expressed at the end of the second day’s play in Brisbane.

“I could play my shots. I felt pretty positive against the new ball, but it was fun to be aggressive. I like to play long innings and would want to bat for a long time.” Travis Head added.

Travis Head shares insights of the challenge against Ravindra Jadeja

The 30-year-old has now managed over 3500 runs in Tests in 84 innings at an average of 44 with the help of nine centuries and 17 half-centuries. Out of these 1107 runs have come at more than 52 in 22 innings at a strike rate of nearly 70 with the help of three centuries and four half-centuries at the best score of 163.

The veteran recalled how Bumrah bowled wicket-taking deliveries and was tough in facing up against him. He highlighted how he managed to get the battle in and then enjoyed the runs later.

“He bowled brilliantly, bowled wicket-taking balls, and was always tough facing against him. I always enjoyed batting with Steve when he bats well, I always go unnoticed, I thought he was moving (his feet) very well, and it allowed me to be proactive as well. I just enjoy what I do, I just want to play well for the team, for the guys in the team, and I am enjoying it.” Travis Head explained.

The left-handed also showed his view on addressing the battle against the left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and the challenges he posed.

“I have played enough against India. I’ve had a blueprint, a bit nervous to start against Spin, but I was happy with the way I started against him today. The new ball will do something throughout the game, can’t see too far ahead of the game hopefully, the weather plays up nicely.” Travis Head highlighted.

“The top-6 of batting is setting up nicely, hopeful of doing well in Sri Lanka and getting into the WTC final. Very pleased for Smudge, he has had a lot against him, and it’s nice to see him get back to his best form.” The left-handed batter concluded as Australia went over 400 at the end of the day.