Travis Head, Australian batter, has given a stern warning to India ahead of the BGT 2024-25. India will travel to Australia later this year for a series of five Test matches starting November 2024.

Travis Head has become the India’s nemesis over the past 2-3 years. In 2023, Travis Head was pivotal in two of Australia’s most significant victories over India, recording match-winning innings in both the World Test Championship Final and the ODI World Cup Final.

The BGT 2024-25 will be the first time India will play five Tests down under since the 1991-92 tour. The BGT 2024 will begin in Perth on November 22, and the next Test will be a day-night affair in Adelaide from December 6 onwards. The remaining three Tests will be played in Brisbane (Dec 14), Melbourne (Dec 26) and Sydney (January 3).

India will look to make it three series triumphs in Australia, having won 2-1 in both the 2018/19 and 2020/21 trips. Australia does not have a Test match scheduled before the series against India. While Rohit Sharma’s side leads the WTC rankings, Australia is close behind in second place.

“I don’t feel like they’re my favorite”- Travis Head opines on Indian team

Travis Head’s outstanding performance helped Australia win two coveted ICC titles, confirming his status as a big-match performer. Despite his success against the Indian team, Head has recently confessed that India is not his “favorite” opponent to face.

Rohit Sharma’s guys are known for their ferocious competitiveness and high-caliber performances, making life difficult for any opponent. Head admitted that facing India is never easy, with each contest requiring a great level of talent and resilience.

“I don’t feel like they’re my favorite. I just feel like we play them enough, play them lots. And, I guess the last couple of years I’ve been in nice form. So yeah, being able to, to play well, it’s always nice,” Head said on Star Sports.

“I guess it’s not hard to get up for the contest. It’s hugely competitive. Yeah, it’s easier to get up for the game. So I wouldn’t say they’re my favorite. They’re extremely difficult but it’s been nice to play well in a couple of games and looking forward to preparing well and being ready to go and let’s look, hope hopefully I can, I can contribute to what’s a successful summer for us,” Head added.

