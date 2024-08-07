Tristan Stubbs has been surprisingly scheduled at the no.3 spot after South Africa has announced their playing XI for the first Test against West Indies. The first of the two Tests will be played at the iconic Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad from August 7 onwards.

Tristan Stubbs will be playing only his second Test of his career after making his debut against India earlier this year. It will be a big opportunity for the youngster and he will look to cement his spot at one of the most difficult positions in Test cricket.

South Africa’s batting order appears to be very stable, with Stubbs’ ascension to No. 3 being the only significant alteration. Aside from Stubbs, the Proteas have fielded two wicketkeepers in the Playing XI: Kyle Verreynne and Ryan Rickelton.

Verreynne will take on wicketkeeping duties, while Rickelton will play as a specialist hitter. Tony de Zorzi, a left-hander who impressed in the Test series against India later last year, has been named to the Playing XI and will begin alongside Aiden Markram.

Captain Temba Bavuma returns; Tristan Stubbs to bat at 3

Temba Bavuma has returned to captain the South Africa team, after missing the India Test series due to injury. He will bat at the no.4 spot with new sensation David Bedingham retaining his no.5 spot in the South Africa batting XI.

South Africa has chosen a lengthy batting line-up, with seam bowling allrounder Wiaan Mulder starting at No. 8. Mulder is a batting all-rounder who can also bowl at medium pace. He can be valuable in favorable circumstances.

South Africa has chosen only two frontline fast bowlers, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, with Wiaan Mulder as the third seamer in the playing XI. Nandre Burger, a left-arm pacer, was unsurprisingly left out.

Keshav Maharaj is the sole specialist spinner in the Playing XI, and Aiden Markram is anticipated to roll his arm across at some stage. Dane Piedt, an offspinner, has also missed out.

South Africa Playing XI for 1st Test vs West Indies: Temba Bavuma (C), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Also Read: “Virat Kohli Is One Of The Greats Of The Game”- Ravi Shastri Pays Tribute To Former India Captain