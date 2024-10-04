The former middle-order batter of the Pakistan side, Younis Khan, believes that after the resignation of their veteran Babar Azam from the leadership position, there will be a short scuffle between these two experienced members of the side for the future captaincy position in the ODI and T20I format of the game.

A couple of days ago, Babar touched on the requirement of stepping down as the Pakistan skipper of the white-ball side because of his desire to pay more attention to his batting, as he wanted to free himself from the responsibility of leadership from his shoulders. The last two years with the bat haven’t been easy on him, as the runs have dried up off his willow.

The Pakistan side is due to make their trip to Australia towards the start of November. Before that, they must select a new side captain who should be regular with the bat and remain consistent with his performance.

Mohammad Rizwan or Fakhar Zaman!! Younis Khan Selects New Pakistan Captain

On Thursday (October 3), the former captain of the Green Brigade, Younis Khan was honored with a very special presentation at the Adelaide Oval. The legendary batter of the side touched down in the city earlier in the morning.

The 46-year-old received the official South Australian Redbacks cap from Mark Cosgrove, the former player of Australia and now the high-performance coach of the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA). He also represented that team during the 2008-09 season.

Younis, who has been a vital part of the success of the Pakistan side during his 17-year tenure from 2000, having played 118 Tests, 265 ODIs, and 25 T20Is, felt that Babar Azam could take free air as a batter after relieving himself of captaincy.

The Mardan-born also advised that the board should avoid themselves from the trend of making their ‘biggest player’ as the captain of the side.

“Stepping away from the captaincy will be beneficial for Babar Azam. In our culture, we often make the biggest player the captain, which I believe is a mistake. Either Mohammad Rizwan or Fakhar Zaman should be considered for the role.” Khan addressed the reporters at the Adelaide Oval.

Rizwan, the wicket-keeper batter of the side, has smashed 2088 runs in 74 ODI games at an average of 40.15 and a strike rate of around 90 with the help of three centuries and 13 half-centuries at a best score of unbeaten 131 runs. While in the shortest format, the 32-year-old has nailed 3313 runs in 102 games at an average of 48.72 and a strike rate of nearly 130.

Fakhar Zaman, the Pakistan opener, on the flip of the coin, has creamed 3492 runs in 82 ODI games at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of over 93, whereas in the T20I format, the left-handed batter has drilled 1848 runs in 92 games at an average of over 130, celebrating 11 half-centuries with a best score of 91, thanks to the strike rate of 132.94.

“I hope the Pakistan men’s cricket team performs well in Australia. The current squad includes young players, and there are certainly some issues with team selection that need to be addressed.” Younis Khan remarked.

The veteran also lauded the red-ball coach of the side, Jason Gillespie, for his hard-working routine for the development of Pakistan cricket.

“I have played cricket with Jason Gillespie; he is working hard to improve the Pakistan team. However, there needs to be better decision-making when it comes to selection.” Younis praised.