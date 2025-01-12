The left-arm fast bowler of England, Tymal Mills, is confident of both the veterans of the Indian side, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, returning to form before the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He has also picked the young fast bowler of the blue brigade, who has impressed him the most.

Ahead of the ICC event, England will face India in five T20Is and three ODIs away from home, as Tymal Mills is not part of that squad and is currently playing the third season of the International League T20 for Gulf Giants. He has been part of both Rohit and Virat in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During his recent interaction with the Times of India (TOI), the veteran shared his thoughts on the upcoming series and the current premier pacer of world cricket, Bumrah.

Also Read: “Hasn’t Got Out!!”- Ravichandran Ashwin Prepared To Change Name In This Condition

“There’s always pressure in Indian cricket, as you know. The media gives them high praise and also high scorn, so I’m sure it’ll be a great series. A full white-ball tour of India is always a great experience. I’ve been lucky enough to tour there and play international cricket against India in their home conditions, so it’s obviously a very daunting task.” Tymal Mills expressed this during the discussion.

Tymal Mills sheds light on the importance of Jasprit Bumrah in Champions Trophy 2025

The Yorkshire pace bowler believes that the talent pool of the side is experienced, but England would be confident for the event because of how the young players would be keen on expressing themselves for the tournament.

Tymal Mills was quick to predict a series victory for the Jos Buttler-led side in both the ODIs and T20Is. He also felt that they would be missing their Test captain and the premier all-rounder of the side, Ben Stokes, who has been ruled out of the current action with injury and is doubtful for the start of their Test summer.

“Yeah, of course. Stokes had another bad hamstring injury, which is a shame. He’s one of the best players in the world. Anytime you lose a player like that to injury, it hurts your side. England has a lot of depth and quality, particularly in white-ball cricket. I’m sure guys will be confident in replacing him.” The 32-year-old pace bowler addressed.

Both Rohit and Virat have underperformed in the recent Test series. The regular Test captain of India could make just 31 runs in five innings of the BGT 2024-25 at an average of 6.20 after his 91 runs in six innings at 15 during the home series against New Zealand.

Kohli also struggled with just 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75 down under, while at home against the Blackcaps, the Delhi-born could add only 93 runs in six innings at 15.50.

“You don’t get the reputation for scoring the amount of runs these guys (Virat and Rohit) have scored in their careers just by luck. It’s because they’re two of the best players to have ever played (the sport). They’ll be able to ride the highs and the lows better than anybody else, and they’ll have a lot of self-belief in their abilities.” Tymal Mills highlighted this in the interaction with TOI.

Bumrah’s back injury has been a major concern for the blue brigade as the 31-year-old could miss the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Mills reckoned that it would be really important for the management to look after the pacer.

Also Read: “Why Harshit Rana Played In Perth Before Akash Deep?”- Manoj Tiwary Accuses Gautam Gambhir Of Favoritism

“Jasprit is the best bowler in the world across all three formats. He’s a special bowler in Test cricket, 50-over cricket and T20s. A lovely guy as well. He’s a prized asset, and you have to look after him. If you need to give him rest sporadically to keep him at his best for long periods, then I’m sure they’ll do that.” Tymal Mills elaborated.

Among many young Indians, Tymal Mills has picked the left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and the expressive fast bowler Mayank Yadav as two of the young bowlers to look forward to in the future.