The middle-order batter from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Muhammad Usman calls time on his international career, where the Lahore-born middle-order batter represented the team in 85 international games- which are divided into 38 One Day Internationals and 47 T20Is, across six years.

The left-handed batter debuted in the shortest format of the game towards the start of 2016, against the Netherlands, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, before making his first stride into the 50-over games at the same ground, and against the exact opposition in the same duration.

Muhammad Usman played his last T20I game against Nepal in the last week of February 2022, at the Al Amerat ground, while his final game in the 50-over cricket came against Oman at the same ground, a couple of weeks before his last 20-over game.

Muhammad Usman retires at the age of 39

The career of hard-hitting middle order batter from the United Arab Emirates, Muhammad Usman has been quite successful, as he has managed to collect 1008 runs in One Day Internationals, in 37 innings These have come at an average of 31.50, while his strike rate of 76.82 is quite good among the associate nations.

The batter has celebrated four fifties and one century in the ODI career, where he has smashed 89 boundaries and 22 sixes to end the six-year career.

In the case of the T20I section, Muhammad Usman has powered himself to 891 runs in 43 innings, at an average of under 25. The strike rate of 114.52 is quite a decent one, especially playing on surfaces where bowling is quite economical and run-scoring becomes one of the hardest jobs in the middle.

In those 43 innings in T20Is, the left-handed batter has notched up three half-centuries, besides drilling 73 boundaries and 27 over boundaries, which shows how much he concentrated towards nailing the big shots.

In the department of the 58- List A games, Muhammad Usman featured in 56 innings, where he got 1517 runs at an average of just under 35. The strike rate of 77.39 is again a very decent record to have while celebrating nine fifties and one century, with a best score of unbeaten 102 runs.

He has been also part of 44 T20s, where he has smacked 899 runs at an average of less than 25, and the strike rate is around the same mark where his T20I career stands. He could be if he wants to keep being part of these two formats in List-A and T20s.

Even though the UAE side doesn’t play a lot of first-class games, Muhammad Usman has been part of five such red-ball games, where he has accounted for 217 runs at an average of 27.12. In those eight innings, he has already made a hundred, with a best score of 103 runs, which shows he is again a technically sound player.

Being part of the 2016 Asia Cup squad, he top-scored for the side with valuable 176 runs in seven games, as the 38-year-old expressed his gratitude and aimed to be connected with the game, even after his retirement.

‘It has been an incredible journey with the UAE cricket team and the cricket board. I would like to thank everyone who played a role in my journey including my teammates, coaches, and other support staff.’ The Lahore-born Muhammad Usman remarked in a press release. ‘I feel blessed and proud that I got the opportunity of representing UAE for 85 international matches.’

He also ends up by saying that this is an exciting time for the country and looks to be part of the game in such shape in the future.

‘I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life as I want to remain associated with the sport.’ The veteran reflected. ‘I want to wish the UAE team and the players the very best in what is a very exciting time for the game in the country.’