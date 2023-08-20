Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed the growth of franchise cricket tournaments for providing opportunities to associate nations’ players in the global league after the United Arab Emirates stunned New Zealand to register a historic win in the 2nd T20 game of the three-match T20 series.

UAE dominated the proceeding of the 2nd T20 game, as they bowled exceedingly well to restrict the Blackcaps to 142/8 in 20 overs with the help of the brilliant bowling performance of the bowlers, with Aayan Khan and Muhammad Jawadullah being standout bowlers for the home team.

With 143 runs to chase down in the 2o overs, the UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem stood tall in the chase scoring a half-century against the Kiwis alongside Asif Khan to finish off things for their side on the inside 16 overs to register a big win over the visiting side.

Taking his Social Media handle, Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the franchise cricket for upbringing the standard of cricket in the associate nation and hailed UAE for their historic win against New Zealand and feels that this would be a good confidence booster for non-test playing nations.

“UAE beating New Zealand is a big achievement and it’s also showing us what franchisee cricket has succeeded in doing.

There is hope for the next generation of cricketer coming from countries that aren’t mainstream test nations and that’s good news for the game,” Ashwin tweeted.

Ravichandran Ashwin cited the example of Rashid Khan, who broke out to the International scenes through the Indian Premier League being the flag bearer of Afghanistan country in International cricket and believes that they will lot of players coming in from different countries to play the cash-rich league in the future.

When @Rashidkhan_19 broke into the IPL, Afghans weren’t a feared cricketing nation at world cups but now no one can refuse that fact.

The future may well see other nations having representations at the IPL and turning the fortunes of the game in their respective countries. Well done UAE” Ashwin maintained in his tweet.

The three-match series between the two sides are currently tied 1-1, with the final and deciding T20 match scheduled to play on Sunday, as the UAE will look to win the series against the heavyweights on home soil.

With the rise of Global leagues, IPL franchises have ownership in CPL, SA20, ILT20, and MLC so far and there are also talks going on with Saudi Arabia mulling to set up the World’s richest cricket competition in the world which in turn helped the opportunity to players around the globe