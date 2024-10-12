Umran Malik might find a new destination for the IPL 2025 tournament as 3-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly interested in bidding for the J&K pacer if he enters the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Malik is now with Sunrisers Hyderabad, however he is unlikely to be among the team’s retained players.

Umran was unexpectedly retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2022 season, when two new clubs, the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Super Giants, entered the competition. He was retained alongside his Jammu and Kashmir teammate Abdul Samad.

However, Umran’s number of games has been steadily decreasing with each season. In IPL 2022, he appeared in 14 matches for SRH. The following year, he had the opportunity to appear in eight matches. However, in the IPL 2024, he appeared in only one game as SRH advanced to the championship.

KKR ready to bid for Umran Malik’s fiery pace in IPL 2025 auction

The 24-year-old fast bowler made his IPL debut in the 2021 season, taking two wickets in three games while impressing everyone with his quick pace. Being a fast bowler of that speed is unique in India, which is why he rose to prominence after only a few games.

Despite being a quick bowler, his inability to manage his line and length resulted in a high economy rate. Malik has played 26 IPL matches in his career, taking 29 wickets at an average of 26.62 and an economy rate of 9.40.

According to RevSportz, Kolkata Knight Riders are planning to make a significant bid for Umran Malik in the IPL 2025 mega auction if he is available. SRH are unlikely to have him on their list of retained players given his recent performances for the franchise.

Kolkata Knight Riders are considering a potential bid for Umran Malik if he is available during the auction.

SRH will have an opportunity to reintegrate him into the squad via the Right to Match (RTM) rule. If Umran joins the Kolkata Knight Riders, it will be his second IPL team after Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His performance in IPL also led to Umran Malik making his India debut in ODI and T20is as well. He has played 10 ODIs for India and picked up 13 wickets. The youngster has also played 8 T20Is and picked up 11 wickets at an average of 22.09.

