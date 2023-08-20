The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla has reportedly said that the request by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to the board to tweak the schedule of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 will not be accepted due to many factors.

Just a few days ago, the ICC had announced the revised schedule of the World Cup 2023 after the dates and timings of nine matches were changed including that of India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

Now, the HCA, which is scheduled to host three World Cup 2023 matches including two Pakistan games, has alerted the BCCI that the Hyderabad Police was concerned about providing adequate security as the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium is set to host two consecutive matches.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal will host New Zealand vs Netherlands on October 9 and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 10 and the HCA said that the Hyderabad police was not confident of providing adequate officials to ensure security at the venue.

“It is indeed a concern, and we have brought it to the attention of the BCCI. We have asked the board if the dates can be adjusted. At least a one-day break between the games would be helpful. We have discussed with BCCI CEO (acting) Hemang Amin to see if the schedule can be tweaked. If not, we will have no other option but to manage,” an HCA official, who works for Retd Justice L Nageswara Rao (the administrator), told Cricbuzz.

The ICC and BCCI had already revised the World Cup schedule involving nine matches including the one between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad – the marquee contest was shifted from October 15 to October 14.

This led to Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad being pushed from October 12 to October 10 to ensure the Men in Green have adequate time to prepare for the India clash.

“Will Try To Get It Resolved”- Rajeev Shukla On HCA’s Request For Tweak In World Cup 2023 Schedule

However, their request will seemingly not be taken up by the BCCI as vice-president Rajeev Shukla has said that he is in charge of matches in Hyderabad, and though the request has been received by the Indian board, the change in schedule is something which is done by the ICC and not just by BCCI.

“I am in charge of Hyderabad venue for WC. If there will be any issue or anything, will try to get it resolved. It is not easy to change the World Cup schedule and it’s unlikely to happen. Only BCCI can’t change schedule, teams, ICC, all involved: Rajeev Shukla,” News18 reporter Sahil Malhotra posted on X.

