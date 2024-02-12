Unmukt Chand Reacts After India’s Loss Against Australia In The Under-19 World Cup Final

Former India Under-19 captain Unmukt Chand has reacted to India’s loss against Australia in the final of the recently-concluded ICC Under-19 World Cup.

The India team locked horns against Australia in the title-decider on Sunday (February 11). The team from Down Under thrashed the Indian outfit by 79 runs to lift the Under-19 World Cup for the fourth time. Batting first, Australia posted a competitive total of 253 for 7 in the allotted 50 overs. Harjas Singh top-scored for the Aussie outfit, scoring 55 with the help of 3 fours and as many sixes.

Harry Dixon (42), Hugh Weibgen (48) and Oliver Peake (46*) also played crucial knocks for Australia. For India, Raj Limbani was the pick among the bowlers, taking 3 for 38 while Naman Tiwari claimed two wickets. In reply, India were bowled out for just 174 in 43.5 overs.

Opening batsman Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek were the only Indian player who provided some resistance with the bat. While Singh scored a patient of 47 off 77 overs, Murugan hit 42 off 46 balls. The only other Indian player who made double figures was Musheer Khan (22). For Australia, Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMilllan picked up 3 wickets each.

Unmukt Chand reacts:

Soon after Indian youngsters lost the game, Unmukt Chand took to X to post his reaction. Unmukt Chand had led India to Under-19 World Cup title in 2012. Incidentally, India had defeated Australia in the final on that occasion. The former Under-19 player motivated the Indian youngsters as he wrote:

“Tough pill to digest but what a great tournament for all of you. The way you guys played was truly exceptional. Heads high always and this is just the beginning. Learn and move forward and always back yourself no matter what. Proud of the entire team!!”

Meanwhile, Unmukt Chand is in line to play against Team India in the T20 World Cup later this year. After failing to make it big in India, he retired from Indian cricket in September 2021 and moved to the United States of America. He looks set to represent the USA team in the 2024 T20 World Cup.