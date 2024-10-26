New Zealand created history as they won the second Test against India that was played in Pune on day three on October 26, 2024. With this win, New Zealand leads the three-Test series 2-0 and recorded their first-ever Test series win in India.

New Zealand came into this second Test on the high of an excellent win in the first Test in Bengaluru. Tom Latham continued his good luck and won the toss and chose to bat first on a pitch that was assisting spinners.

New Zealand brought in Mitchell Santner as an extra spinner, while India played Washington Sundar apart from making two more changes.

Some terrific batting by Devon Conway (76) and Rachin Ravindra (65), with help from Mitchell Santner (33), helped New Zealand post 259 runs in 1st innings. For India, Washington Sundar took 7/59, while Ravi Ashwin took three wickets.

India had a poor outing in first innings, with Ravindra Jadeja (38), Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill (30 runs each) being the main scorers as the hosts were bundled out for 156 runs. Mitchell Santner picked 7/53 for New Zealand.

With a lead of 103 runs, Kiwi captain Tom Latham led from the front, scoring 86 runs, with 41 by Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips (48*) pushing New Zealand to 255 runs. Sundar added 4 wickets to his tally as India was set 359 runs to win the Test and level the series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored for India with 77 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja made 42 as India crumbled against some excellent spin bowling for just 245 runs. India lost the Test by 113 runs as Mitchell Santner picked 6/104 and completed 13 wickets in the match, his best bowling figures in Tests ever.

New Zealand strengthens position in the WTC table, as India’s PCT hurt by second Test loss in a row

With this loss, India suffered a loss in the World Test Championship (WTC 2023-25) points table. India has now played 13 Tests and has won 8 and lost 4, with one Test drawn. India now has 98 points with a PCT of 62.82.

New Zealand, on the other hand, now has 5 wins and 5 losses from 10 Tests and a PCT of 50.00. Australia remains at the second spot with 8 wins from 12 Tests and a PCT of 62.50. Sri Lanka is in the third spot with 5 wins and 4 losses in 9 Tests and a PCT of 55.56.

Team Played Won Lost Drawn Penalty Points PCT India 13 8 4 1 2 98 62.82 Australia 12 8 3 1 10 90 62.50 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 0 60 55.56 New Zealand 10 5 5 0 0 60 50.00 South Africa 7 3 3 1 0 40 47.62 England 19 9 9 1 19 93 40.79 Pakistan 10 6 6 0 8 40 33.33 Bangladesh 9 6 6 0 3 33 30.56 West Indies 9 6 6 2 0 20 18.52

