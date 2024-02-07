Updated ICC WTC Points Table After 1st New Zealand vs South Africa Test

New Zealand have moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship Points Table (ICC WTC Points Table) after beating South Africa in the first Test.

The Black Caps thrashed the Proteas by 281 runs to take an unassailable lead in the two-match series. The hosts wrapped up the Tests inside four days as they thoroughly dominated the proceedings throughout the game. New Zealand began the penultimate day of the Test by declaring their second innings closed at 179-4 and setting the visitors an improbable target of 528 runs.

In reply, South Africa were all out for 247 in 80 overs. David Bedingham top-scored for the visitors, scoring 87 off 96 balls. Apart from him, no other South African batter could score a half-century. South Africa lost both of their openers – Edward Moore and captain Neil Brand – for just 5 runs before the middle-order showed some fight with the bat.

The batters, however, failed to capitalise on the start. For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson starred with the ball, taking 4 wickets while left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner took 3. Earlier in the game, New Zealand scored 511 runs in their first innings with Rachin Ravindra scoring a double century and Kane Williamson scoring a century.

In reply, the Proteas were bowled out for a modest total of 162. Williamson scored a century in the second innings as well to help his side set the visitors a 500-plus total.

Updated ICC WTC Points Table:

The big win over South Africa has taken New Zealand to the top of the ICC WTC Points Table. They have replaced Australia at the top. The Black Caps now have two wins from three games. They have a total of 24 points and a PCT of 66.66. Australia are at the second spot with a PCT of 55.

On the other hand, South Africa are languishing at the sixth spot with 12 points from three Tests and a PCT of 33.33 Talking about India, they are at the third spot with 38 points from 6 Tests and a PCT of 52.77. Bangladesh and Pakistan complete the top five.

ICC WTC Points Table: