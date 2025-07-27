India, on Sunday (July 27), pulled off a stunning heist in Manchester to salvage a draw in the recently-concluded fourth Test against England. The draw also means that India have kept the five-match series alive and can earn a 2-2 draw.

The Shubman Gill-led side batted more than five sessions in the second innings and were on 425/4 when players from both the teams shook hands to bring an end to the proceedings. India had taken a lead of 113 runs before both the teams agreed on a draw.

India had their back against the wall after England piled up a mammoth total of 669 runs in reply to India’s first innings total of 358. With England taking a 311-run lead, India needed something special to avoid a defeat and they did exactly that.

After losing two wickets inside the first over, India lost just two more wickets in 142.1 overs. Captain Shubman Gill led from the front, scoring 103 runs off 238 balls while also sharing a 188-run stand with KL Rahul (90). After Rahul and Gill departed inside the first session on the final day, India were once again on the backfoot.

However, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar went on to score unbeaten centuries to guide the team to a famous draw. Jadeja was unbeaten on 107 while Sundar remained not out on 101 runs.

Updated ICC WTC Points Table After India vs England 4th Test:

With 1 win from 4 Tests, India are currently at the fourth spot in the ICC WTC Points Table. On the other hand, England are at the third spot. Australia are leading the ICC WTC Points Table with 3 wins from 3 games and are followed by Sri Lanka. The Islanders are at the second spot in the ICC WTC Points table with 1 win and 1 draw.

Here is the ICC WTC Points Table after the fourth Test between India and England: