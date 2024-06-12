Co-hosts USA will be facing Team India in the 25th game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The much-awaited game is scheduled to be played on Wednesday (June 12) at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Both the teams will have the opportunity to qualify for the Super 8s by winning the upcoming game. India as well as USA have started their campaign with two wins in as many games and need just one point from their remaining two games to seal their spot in the next round.

USA started their campaign in a solid fashion by chasing down 195 against Canada. In their next game, they stunned Pakistan to bolster their chances of making it to the Super 8s. And while they will be backing themselves to put up a good performance against India as well, a win looks highly unlikely.

India have one of the strongest teams for the ongoing tournament and they have started their campaign on a good note as well. After thrashing Ireland by 8 wickets in their tournament-opener, India successfully defended 119 runs against Pakistan.

The Men in Blue will be looking to become the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8s by winning the game against USA. They will also be looking to utilise the game as an opportunity to address some of the issues in the team such as the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube.

USA vs IND: Match info:

Article Title USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between USA & India Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 12-June-24 Category USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Stadium Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

USA Playing XI for today’s match:

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

India Playing XI for today’s match:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

USA vs IND: Squads

USA:

Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir, Milind Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk

India:

Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal

USA vs IND Head-to-Head stats:

India and USA have never faced each other in T20Is so far. In fact, they have never played a game against each other in any of the formats.

USA vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Arshdeep Singh:

Arshdeep Singh has been in fine form with the ball especially with the new one at present. In the warm-up game against Bangladesh, he picked up 2 wickets for just 12 runs before bowling out both the Ireland openers inside an over in India’s tournament-opener. Against Pakistan, he picked up one wicket and will be looking to do well again.

Rohit Sharma:

Captain Rohit Sharma started his campaign in the T20 World Cup with a match-winning half-century against Ireland. Against Pakistan, he started positively by hitting Shaheen Afridi for a big six in the very first over before being dismissed for 13. The India opener would be looking to lead the team from the front again.

Top picks:

Mohammed Siraj:

Mohammed Siraj has been in good form with the ball as well but has not really managed to pick up wickets so far. In the first game against Ireland, he conceded only 13 runs in three overs and picked up one wicket. In the second game against Pakistan, he could not pick up any wicket although he bowled well and conceded only 19 runs in his 4 overs.

Aaron Jones:

Aaron Jones has been USA’s standout performer with the bat so far. In their first game of the tournament, he scored an unbeaten 94 to help them chase down 195 against Canada. In the second game against Pakistan, Jones held firm from one end and scored an unbeaten 36 including a six in the last over to help his side tie the game before they won it in the super over.

USA vs IND Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Aaron Jones

Allrounders: Corey Anderson, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice captain: Arshdeep Singh

USA vs IND Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Aaron Jones

Allrounders: Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: Arshdeep Singh

Vice captain: Rohit Sharma

USA vs IND: Match prediction

Team India will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the forthcoming game against USA.