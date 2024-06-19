USA and South Africa will be locking horns against each other in the 41st game of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The game is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (June 19) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

The forthcoming game will also mark the beginning of the Super 8s stage of the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup. While South Africa will be starting the game as favourites, they should guard against any complacency against a USA team that has impressed one and all with its display in recent times.

After winning the T20I series against Bangladesh last month, USA chased down 195 runs against Canada with each to start their campaign in the ongoing tournament in a fine fashion. It was followed by a monumental win over Pakistan that bolstered their chances of making it to the Super 8s.

They did lose the game against India but still managed to cause a lot of problems for their fancied opponents. In the end, they qualified for the Super 8s after their game against Ireland was washed 0ut. USA will be hoping to start their Super 8s campaign on a good note.

As far as South Africa are concerned, they have qualified for the Super 8s after winning all of their group stage games. While momentum is definitely with the Proteas, the form of their batters will be a big concern.

The batting conditions have not been easy but their struggle especially against Nepal will leave the team management worried. South Africa will be hoping that their batters do well in the upcoming game against a team that is very much capable of springing a surprise or two every now and then.

USA vs SA: Match info:

Article Title USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between USA & South Africa Series name ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Date 19-June-24 Category USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction Stadium Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar app and website

USA Playing XI for today’s match:

Monank Patel (c), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

South Africa Playing XI for today’s match:

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi

USA vs SA: Squads

USA:

Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar

South Africa:

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Gerald Coetzee

USA vs SA Head-to-Head stats:

USA and South Africa are yet to play a T20I against each other so far.

USA vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today:

Captaincy picks:

Anrich Nortje:

Anrich Nortje has been in stunning form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. After struggling to do well in the IPL, the right-arm pacer has hit the ground running in the tournament. He has bowled fast and has been effective with his slower deliveries as well. In 4 games so far, he has picked up 9 wickets and will be looking to have a good outing against USA as well.

Aaron Jones:

Aaron Jones has been USA’s best performer with the bat so far. No USA batter has scored more runs than him in the ongoing tournament. In 3 games so far, the right-handed batsman has scored an impressive 141 runs including an unbeaten knock of 94. He will be looking to impress with the bat again.

Top picks:

Quinton de Kock:

The onus will be on Quinton de Kock to give his team a good start in the crucial game. South Africa’s batters have not really managed to impress so far and the team-management will be hoping that the senior batter leads the charge with the bat in the upcoming game. In 4 games so far, de Kock has managed to score only 48 runs.

Tabraiz Shamsi:

Tabraiz Shamsi is coming into this game on the back of a brilliant outing against Nepal. He starred with the ball as South Africa won the game by 1 run while defending a modest total of 115. Shamsi conceded only 19 runs and picked up 4 wickets to be adjudged Player of the Match.

USA vs SA Fantasy Team for Head-to-Head/Small Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Monank Patel

Batsmen: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Aaron Jones (vc)

Allrounders: Marco Jansen, Steve Taylor

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje (c), Tabraiz Shamsi, Saurabh Netravalkar

USA vs SA Fantasy Team for Winner Takes All/ Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Monank Patel

Batsmen: David Miller (c), Tristan Stubbs, Aaron Jones

Allrounders: Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tabraiz Shamsi (vc)

USA vs SA: Match prediction

South Africa will start the game as favourites and are expected to win the upcoming contest against USA.