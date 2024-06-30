Virat Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to social media and shared a lovely post for the Indian team after they won the T20 World Cup 2024.

India defeated South Africa in a crunch final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29 by 7 runs to end their decade-long drought of ICC trophy wins.

India had opted to bat first after Rohit Sharma won the toss and posted 176/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli (76), Axar Patel (47) and their 72-run partnership for 4th wicket was the crux of India’s total. Shivam Dube also scored a quick 30-odd runs.

In reply, Quinton de Kock (39) stood firm as South Africa’s wickets fell fast. Tristan Stubbs (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (52) brought South Africa back into the game, with Klaasen blasting Akshar Patel for 24 runs in the 15th over.

But then Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh bowled brilliantly, stifling South Africa’s bats, and India triumphed by 7 runs. Hardik Pandya took 3/20, while Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets each.

Anushka Sharma reveals Vamika’s ‘biggest concern’; shares special post for Virat Kohli



Anushka Sharma moved to Instagram to compliment her husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli, who was also won the Man of the Match trophy. She also told a wonderful story about their daughter Vamika.*

In the tweet, Anushka added that while Team India was emotional after winning the trophy, with several players in tears, Vamika was concerned about whether the players had someone to hug them during such an emotional occasion.

She wrote: “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people ❤️ What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS – CONGRATULATIONS!! 🇮🇳💙.”

In her next post, Anushka Sharma shared a photo of Virat Kohli and expressed her love for the cricketer. She wrote,“AND ….. I love this man ❤️ @virat.kohli . So grateful to call you my home ❤️ – now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this ! 😉😘.”

