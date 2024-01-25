Veteran Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Diagnosed With Retinal Condition In His Left Eye

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Wednesday their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been diagnosed with a retinal disease in the left eye. The 36-year-old complained about eye problems and went to consult with ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad.

Multiple eye examinations revealed that the cricketer has a retinal problem in his left eye. However, Shakib’s health condition is unlikely to impede his cricketing career, as he is likely to continue to play in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League with the Rangpur Riders.

“Shakib has been complaining of subtle issues with his left eye. After consulting Ophthalmologists in Bangladesh and abroad and after multiple eye assessments, it was confirmed that he is suffering from Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy (CSR) of the left eye. It has been decided that a conservative approach will be adopted for managing the issue for now,” Senior BCB Physician Dr. Debashis Chowdhury said.

“Extrafoveal Central Serous Chorioretinopathy is a condition that affects the retina, leading to visual disturbances. The medical team overseeing Shakib’s case is optimistic about managing the condition effectively with a conservative approach,” the Bangladesh Cricket Board statement said.

Shakib Al Hasan previously told reporters that he experienced vision problems during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. He also mentioned that several doctors had informed him it could be a stress issue. However, he felt the problem continued after the marquee event in India.

Unlike his outstanding all-round performance in the 2019 ODI World Cup, the veteran all-rounder could not contribute to the team’s success in the ODI World Cup 2023. The left-handed all-rounder scored 606 runs and grabbed 11 wickets in England, but in India, he only managed 186 runs in seven matches at an average of 26.57.

Shakib Al Hasan has previously considered quitting international cricket, one format at a time. Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign has been a nightmare, particularly under subcontinental conditions. They began the campaign on a six-game losing record, with their two victories coming against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh has upset some high-quality teams on their own turf in the last few years, including a series victory against the mighty Indian squad in 2022. They had high-quality bowlers in the lineup who could bother batsmen in subcontinental conditions but did not play well in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the team would be keen to do well in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.