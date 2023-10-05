Veteran Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Divorces His Wife On The Grounds Of Cruelty

The Delhi family court granted a divorce to cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and her estranged spouse on Wednesday. The court also determined that the petitioner (Shikhar Dhawan) was entitled to a decree of divorce owing to cruelty. Their 11-year marriage was dissolved by the family court judge.

Shikhar Dhawan fell in love with Melbourne-based amateur kickboxer Aesha Mukerji and got married in 2012. Mukerji had two kids from a previous marriage and was 12 years older than Dhawan. But the couple broke up in September 2021. The couple have a son named Zoravar, who was born in December 2014.

The family court has issued a detailed statement regarding the divorce, as both parties have agreed to mutual separation from the relationship as they have living together since 2020.

“There is no dispute that both parties had agreed to take divorce by mutual consent and that their marriage is otherwise dead long ago and have not been living as husband and wife since August 8, 2020.”

“Respondent’s/ estranged wife’s intentional decision to leave this matter uncontested also shows her desire that the court should pass a decree of divorce even at the cost of holding her guilty of the matrimonial offence as she knows that no harm could be caused to her even if she is held to have treated the petitioner with cruelty because she has already obtained sufficient favourable orders from the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Australia.”

“This thought of her has given her the courage to not abide by the order dated March 2, 2023 and June 6. 2023 of this court deliberately and intentionally. Hence, the facts and circumstances of the present case as discussed above petitioners are entitled to a decree of divorce on the grounds of cruelty.”

The Court took notice of the petitioner’s request for permanent custody of his minor son, noting that the minor boy’s presence with the respondent, who has persistently behaved against his best interests since his birth, would be ethically, psychologically, and mentally devastating. It has also been claimed that the fact that a criminal case is still pending against the defendant is a significant element working in the petitioner’s favour.

“The child is an Australian citizen and is in Australia. Any order or judgement can be implemented in foreign territory effectively only if the State machinery of that foreign country is willing to implement the same either voluntarily or under international obligations”.

Shikhar Dhawan fell out of favour with the Indian team, due to his poor form after the emergence of Shubman Gill as an all-format opener for India. Dhawan last turned out for India during their tour of Bangladesh where he scored only 18 runs in three matches and the left-handed batter plays in IPL captaining the Punjab Kings.