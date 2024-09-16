Virat Kohli’s advice once proved to be detrimental for Manan Vohra, the talented batter revealed on a podcast. Playing on the same squad as Kohli is a completely different experience for a rookie batter since he can learn a lot about the game simply by seeing the former Indian captain.

And the Indian Premier League offers new cricketers a chance to play alongside Kohli and other renowned names. One such player is Manan Vohra, who has been part of franchises like Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Kohli has an aura because young players listen to him closely and attempt to incorporate things into their game, but they can sometimes get carried away. Vohra recounted one such situation in which he got carried away and lost his wicket while listening to Kohli’s instructions.

“When you listen to his command, you start feeling like you can smash every ball out of the ground, but you have to be sensible and pick and choose your shots. It was a challenge early on one or two occasions when I was looking to attack, got a bit confused, and got out.

Once, we were playing against SRH, and Virat bhai came and told me to smash the next ball for a six off Sandeep Sharma’s delivery. I went for a shot, which was not my strength, and got out. Then, after the match, he came to me and told me I didn’t mean not to read the delivery, advised me to be a little sensible about my shot selection,” Vohra said on Taruwar Kohli’s podcast.

Manan Vohra has played 125 T20 matches, scoring 3257 runs with one century and 22 fifties. He averages 29.88 and has a strike rate of 128.27.

“Jitne Virender Sehwag paaji calm hai utna hi Virat Kohli intense hai”- Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra, who played over 50 IPL matches, detailed his experience playing alongside Kohli at RCB, comparing the Indian star’s batting temperament to veteran Virender Sehwag.

“Jitne Viru paaji calm hai utna hi Virat intense hai. Now, I don’t know much about his mindset, but when I played with him in 2017, he was proactive and intense. He had the idea of what the bowler was planning against him in terms of speed and field placements. In T20 format, it’s important for you to attack every ball, so he also used to tell me the same thing: ‘Try to attack and hit a boundary, and if a single comes, it’s fine’.

So, it’s like you have to be there and match the frequency with him so that you replicate such kinds of things. Otherwise, an ordinary man can’t do it; he was always looking to dominate the bowlers. He is number 1 in the world for some reason,” Vohra said.

In IPL, Vohra has 1054 runs in 53 matches with the best score of 95 and a total of three fifties. His strike rate is 130.61.

