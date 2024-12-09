Following India’s loss to Australia in the second Test, former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan spoke out about star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s inconsistent form, saying that they will need to perform well consistently because resting on their laurels will make things difficult for them as they age, but expectations remain unchanged.

Rohit’s return to cricket was far from spectacular after the birth of his second child, which caused him to miss the first Test at Perth, which was a memorable 295-run victory. Not only did he fall to double digits during struggled-filled outings down the order at number six, but the team also suffered a 10-wicket loss in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide within three days.

On the other hand, after a scintillating century in the Perth Test, Kohli returned back to his usual mode of dismissal outside the off-stump and managed just 7 and 11 runs in two knocks in the Adelaide Test.

“Look, I knew this focus would come on Virat and Rohit. This would come again and again. But look, their exploits, you will start seeing less of it as they age. When you get older, it happens. You think that he will do it in every match. That is not possible. But their value is worth its weight in gold. Because them standing there, their staying in the team, adds depth in the team.

That is very important. But you have to perform. You cannot survive on your past laurels and reputation. Your past body of work can only give you this much leverage. Then it starts troubling you when expectations get high, but your potency is low as you age. I think it is very important for them to stay and pull their weight,” Atul Wassan told ANI.

Rohit has made only 142 runs in six Tests in the 2024-25 Test season at an average of 11.83, with best score of 52 and one fifty to his name. On the other hand, Kohli has made 315 runs in 7 Tests with one century and one fifty to his name. He averages 26.25in 14 innings this season.

Rohit Sharma not opening the innings in Adelaide test was a mistake: Atul Wassan

Rohit Sharma, who returned to the Indian team after missing the Perth match, decided to bat at no.6 to let the successful opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal continue their partnership after their 201-run stand in the Perth Test.

However, Wassan stated that Rohit not opening was a “tactical mistake” as he had that game that could earn him success in Australia.

“Now I think it is a mistake that Rohit Sharma did not go and open. I think so. Because his mindset, his mentality is not of middle order batter. But KL (Rahul) has the capacity to play up and down. I think it is a tactical mistake. That would not work. Rohit is a great captain. No matter how he plays, how he plays his shots, and the kind of game he has, in Australia, he is more likely to come off. More likely to be successful.

The mistake he made in the New Zealand series, that he tried to play his natural game against the tide. Against the run of play, that was a bit difficult. Because now it is 6 innings (against NZ). Now he has gone there. Now it is 2 innings. So there will be a bit of pressure. But I think he should come back. Just play to his own potential, capacity and talent. And we will all be alright,” he added.

India will need to win the remaining three Tests in BGT 2024-25 to qualify for the WTC 2025 final. The third Test will be played in Brisbane on December 14.

