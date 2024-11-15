Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s final trip to Australia might be the forthcoming Test series against Australia, Michael Clarke opined, and if it does, their retirement—rather than their performance—will be the reason for their future absences.

Given that Rohit is 37 and Kohli is 36, it is unlikely that the two Indian mainstays will visit Australia for the upcoming Test series for another four years. For this reason, when the five-match series begins in Perth on November 22, Clarke, the former captain of Australia, wants to see the best in Rohit and Kohli.

Ahead of what seems to be a demanding Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, India is facing serious problems due to the combined form of Kohli and Rohit. Two of India’s most crucial and seasoned batsmen, Rohit and Kohli, are not among the runs; they have only scored 91 and 93 from six innings against New Zealand, which India lost by a landslide 0–3.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to get back their form in BGT 2024-25: Michael Clarke

The strain on Rohit and Kohli has escalated as Australia’s potent pace attack, which includes Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, is poised to take advantage of any weakness in India’s defenses.

Clarke, however, stated that he believes both Rohit and Kohli would perform admirably in the forthcoming Test series because they are both used to Australian conditions.

He said that when it comes to managing quick bowling, Rohit Sharma is arguably one of the best players in the Indian squad.

According to the former Australian captain, the Indian skipper is a dangerous batter against the Australian assault because of his ability to handle short-pitched deliveries, particularly with his hook shot or lofting the ball over third man.

Michael Clarke said on ESPNCricinfo: “Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are coming into Australian conditions, which suit their playing styles. Virat Kohli’s class is undeniable, and his phenomenal record in Australia speaks for itself. I don’t think they will fail. As captain, Rohit might be given some leeway, and for someone like Virat, who has been the world’s best batsman for over a decade, I think Virat might get a bit more slack than somebody else as well.”

Notably, Kohli has over 600 runs in 13 Tests at an average exceeding 50 to his name in Australia.

Australia tour can be Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s swansong in Test cricket: Michael Clarke

Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke expressed that if star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fail to perform during the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, they could retire from the format.

Clarke said, “If it is their last time here in Australia, I think it will be retirement. They would not be dropped, but in the same breath, I think every cricketer knows that if you are not making runs or taking wickets, there will be conversations around that kind of a thing. Being the captain of the team, you get a slack for that, and if you are the world’s best batter for the last 10 years – maybe longer – across formats, I think Virat may get a bit more slack than somebody else.”

“I hope for this series’ sake, Test cricket’s sakes, they both come out, get back to their best form and score plenty of runs for India, but also Test cricket. We want to see the Australian attack which is a good one, take on the top-order batting of India which is pretty strong in itself,” he concluded.

