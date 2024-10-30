Virat Kohli has reportedly cleared that he wishes to captain the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise once again. This comes ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction that is slated to take place in November this year.

Virat Kohli had captained RCB from 2013, taking over from Daniel Vettori, till 2021, when he stepped down as leader. Since IPL 2022, Faf du Plessis has been captaining the RCB side. Under his captaincy, RCB reached the playoffs on two occasions, in 2022 and 2024 but could not make it to the final.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the most well-known player to have worn the Royal Challengers Bengaluru shirt in the Indian Premier League, as well as one of the finest in the competition’s history. Kohli has been with the team since its initial season in 2008, and he has become the franchise’s face for more than a decade.

Virat Kohli wants to captain RCB again: Report

As per the ESPNCricinfo report, Virat Kohli has made his intentions clear that he wants to be the captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru again. However, his appointment as RCB’s next captain is not official yet.

The Bengaluru-based team is still looking for their first IPL victory, and it appears that they may use an old leadership method to break the jinx and add the much-needed trophy to their cabinet.

Virat Kohli to captain RCB again 😭🎀 pic.twitter.com/7L5onEsEsp — divz (@kohlizype) October 29, 2024

Although Kohli has made his intentions plain, it is assumed that it is only an option. The RCB management will wait to watch how things shake out in the forthcoming IPL 2025 super auction before deciding on their skipper. Kohli is certainly an option and might return as the new captain.

If Virat Kohli is named captain again, it will be his second term as RCB skipper.

Under his captaincy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru reached the IPL final once in 2016, losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the summit battle. RCB made it to the playoffs four times during this period, but the coveted crown escaped them each time.

Virat Kohli’s appointment also means the end of the road for Faf du Plessis as RCB captain. Du Plessis has led the squad for the past three years, and the club has finished in the top four twice.

During his tenure, Faf du Plessis opened the batting alongside Virat Kohli, and the tandem proved destructive enough to propel the squad to new heights. However, Du Plessis is now 40, prompting the organization to reconsider his future with the squad.

Also Read: ‘Virat Kohli Blocked Me On Instagram Because…’- Glenn Maxwell Reveals Funny Incident With India Star