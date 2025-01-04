Virat Kohli egged on Jasprit Bumrah on day 2 of the ongoing Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 as Sam Konstas came to the crease to bat. The Indian players were revved up as they took the field on the second day of the fifth Test in Sydney.

It was all expected given that the first day finished with a verbal incident between Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas. Sam Konstas entered with aggressive determination on a day when he was undoubtedly going to be ruthlessly sledged by the Indian players. Konstas has been getting under the skin of top Indian players since his Test debut at the MCG.

The youngster even scored two boundaries off Jasprit Bumrah. His first four came midway down the track when he blasted Bumrah for a boundary. Konstas didn’t stop here; he also reverse-ramped Jasprit Bumrah for another four.

However, Mohammed Siraj cut short his innings with a brilliant over that resulted in two wickets. Siraj delivered a brilliant outswinger to Konstas, who edged to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully for a stunning low catch. The 19-year-old opener was dismissed for 23 off 38 deliveries.

“Here’s your man now”- Virat Kohli tells Jasprit Bumrah as he preps to bowl to Sam Konstas

As Mohammed Siraj’s over came to an end, Virat Kohli started sledging Sam Konstas with Bumrah’s name. Kohli was then heard informing Bumrah of the plans to bowl to Konstas and how he had the opportunity to get him out due to his aggressive batting style.

The youngster attempted to attack the Indian captain but missed his shots. Bumrah replied, claiming that Sam Konstas is playing like a number 10 batter.

“Yes Bumrah, there’s your man now,” said Kohli with Sam Konstas on strike to face Jasprit Bumrah.

The most talked about contest from the Sydney Test that even got #ViratKohli wear his emotions on his sleeve, delivering pure Stump Mic Gold! 🗣️#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 5th Test, Day 2 | LIVE NOW | #BorderGavaskarTrophy #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/vPSGNHc1H2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2025

Australia was bowled out for 181 runs, with Beau Webster getting 57 runs and Steve Smith contributing 33. Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna each got three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy grabbed two in the first innings.

In the second innings, India concluded day 2 on 141/6, with Rishabh Pant smashing the Australian bowling with a 29-ball Test fifty. He then scored 61 in 33 balls, with four sixes and six fours. India leads by 145 runs.

