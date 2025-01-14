The recent form hasn’t been up to the mark for the former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has struggled across formats in the last 12 months. The batter didn’t enjoy a great time in the five-match Test series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 with the help of 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75 shouldering on the only century that came during the second innings of the series opener in Perth.

Virat Kohli featured during the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka last year and earned just 58 runs at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 84.36, with the highest score of 24. Concerns have grown over his position in the side for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

However, the Delhi batter was in top form during the 2023 ODI World Cup when he drilled 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31 with the help of three centuries and six half-centuries at the best score of 117 to finish as the leading run-getter of the event. In 2023, he finished with 1377 runs in 24 innings at an average of 72.47 and a strike rate of nearly 100 with the help of an unbeaten 166 runs.

“To wake up Virat Kohli, tell him there is a match against Pakistan”- Shoaib Akhtar

The former pace bowler of Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar, interacted during the ongoing International League T20 at the Dubai International Stadium. The veteran was asked to inform how they could wake up Virat Kohli before the Champions Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to begin on February 19.

Akhtar felt that a game against Pakistan would be enough for him to roar back as he gave the example of the 2022 T20 World Cup. The 36-year-old smashed an unbeaten knock of 82 runs in 53 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 154.72 to carry India over the line against the green brigade.

“If you want to wake up Virat Kohli, then just tell him there is a match against Pakistan, and he will be roaring back. You know, he has always scored, the Melbourne knock (of the T20 World Cup 2022) you remember. There are many players whose form is not there, but they make a great comeback.” The Rawalpindi Express highlighted.

Along with Kohli, the former captain of Pakistan, Babar Azam hasn’t found the old touch in the 50-over format as he collected 1065 runs in 23 innings at an average of 46.30 in 2023 before being part of only six ODIs in 2024 at 57.

Akhtar hoped to see both these prolific batters be at their best during the Champions Trophy clash in Dubai.

“Hopefully, for Pakistan, Babar Azam will also make a staggering comeback and show his skills. We hope for a close encounter and both Virat Kohli and Babar make runs and we have a lot of fun.” Akhtar shed light.

Overall, Virat Kohli has always enjoyed batting against Pakistan in the ODI format with the help of 678 runs in 16 innings at an average of 52.15 with the help of three centuries and a couple of half-centuries, It hasn’t been the same case with Babar, who has gathered only 218 runs in seven ODI innings at an average of 31.14 and a strike rate of 75.17.

Both these sides will meet each other in the ICC event on February 23 in Dubai.