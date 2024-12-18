Virat Kohli stated that Ravichandran Ashwin made him emotional when he told him about his decision to retire from international cricket. Both the players were seen in a serious conversation on day three of the BGT 2024-25 third Test in Brisbane.

As the Indian team was waiting for the rains to ease in Brisbane, the camera caught Ashwin and Kohli in an intense conversation during which Ashwin was seen with wet eyes. Kohli said something to Ashwin and then the two shared a hug.

Ashwin played the second Test of the ongoing series in Adelaide but had little influence. He took 1-53 in his sole innings of bowling and scored 22 and 7 in both innings of the contest.

He was dropped for the next match in Brisbane in favor of Ravindra Jadeja, a left-arm spinner. Jadeja was not particularly brilliant with the ball, but he did play a magnificent innings with the bat, scoring 77 off 123 balls.

Jadeja is certain to retain his place for the second Test in Melbourne. As a batting all-rounder, he appears to bring the right balance to the squad.

Virat Kohli pays emotional tribute to Ravichandran Ashwin

Meanwhile, as the Brisbane Test ended in a draw with rains playing spoilsport, Ashwin attended the press conference with India captain Rohit Sharma and announced his decision to retire from international cricket.

The 38-year-old has picked up 537 wickets in 107 Tests so far at an average of 24. He has picked up 37 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket which is the most by an Indian bowler. He also picked 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 scalps in 65 T20I matches for India.

Ashwin made his India Test debut against West Indies at home in 2011 and his international debut in 2010. Ashwin was part of the 2011 ICC World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning Indian squad.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli wished Ashwin the best of luck with his family and showed enormous admiration and thanks for their time together at the highest level.

The right-handed batsman also stated that Ashwin, who led India’s spin attack during Kohli’s captaincy, will be remembered as a great in Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli posted on X: “I’ve played with you for 14 years, and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional, and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you, Ash. Your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none, and you will always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything, buddy. ❤️🇮🇳 @ashwinravi99.”

