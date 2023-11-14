Virat Kohli has always acknowledged that we selected him at the right time

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

Virat Kohli has always acknowledged that we selected him at the right time

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Nov 14, 2023 at 7:27 PM

Virat Kohli has always acknowledged that we selected him at the right time

Virat Kohli, the 35-year-old Indian International cricketer, is one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the cricket world. He is currently presently representing the Indian team in the ICC World Cup 2023. He is performing extremely well in the tournament. If you are a cricket fan, try crickex login to try your luck before the tournament is finished.  This right-handed batsman is now at the top second place for scoring maximum runs in this tournament, along with two centuries and four half-centuries so far.

Former Indian Cricket Selector Recalled The First Time He Saw Virat Kohli

To give credit to his brilliant performance in the ongoing World Cup, the former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar expressed his wonder about the turning point of Virat Kohli’s cricket career. He recalled the sweet memory of picking up Virat Kohli for India back in 2008. He thinks that it could not be a more appropriate decision at that time. Dilip Vengsarkar, who was then chairman of the selection committee, thinks his gambling decision of selecting Virat Kohli for the Sri Lanka tour in 2008 paid off really well as Virat is still showing his excellence on the field. He believes that it was the most crucial moment for Kohli at the point of starting his cricket career and becoming one of the world’s best cricketers.

Dilip Vengsarkar proudly expressed his gladness to the Times of India, saying that Virat Kohli has consistently acknowledged that he was selected for the Indian team at the right moment. He also added that Virat Kohli is the epitome of a down-to-earth and professional player off the field.

He quoted, “What I also find admirable about him is his humble nature, a hallmark of great sportspersons around the world. He may appear aggressive on the field but down to earth off it. He has always acknowledged the fact that I picked him at the right time for India,”.

Vengsarker’s praise of Kohli’s performance in the 2008 Srilankan tour is not an overstatement at all. Virat’s on-field record says it all. Virat Kohli scored 159 runs in five innings during his debut series for India, with an average of 31.80 and a strike rate of 66.53. Though he struggled to prove his worth in the first two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), he made a glorious comeback in the later seasons.

So, it can be said that Dilip Vengsarkar did not make any mistake in recognizing a true gem. In the column for the Times of India, he also recalled the first time he was taken by Virat Kohli’s talent and determination. Now he gives credit to the selection committee for supporting his drastic decision of selecting Virat Kohli for the ODI series in Sri Lanka in 2008. After giving credit to his extraordinary performance, he left birthday greetings for him.

Dilip Vengsarkar recalled the memory when he first came to know about Virat Kohli when he was playing for India ‘A’ in an Emerging tournament in Australia. Virat’s persistent nature and passion made Vengsarkar believe that he was good enough to play for India. Then he selected Virat for the International team and the rest is history. Now Vengsarkar expresses his gratitude to the previous selection committee for supporting his decision at that time.

After that, Virat Kohli started setting the standard too high for other cricketers with his performance.  He excels in showing body fitness, hard work and on-field performance. He has introduced the ‘culture of fitness’ to the Indian team. Vengsarker proudly suggests his boys at the coaching academy take Virat Kohli as a role model and follow his fitness standards.

Final Words

There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is now one of the leading cricket stars in the world. He has been even announced the male cricketer of the decade in 2020 by the International Cricket Council. He has done a lot for his country and he has won many matches for India so far. He is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in international cricket and holds second place for scoring the most international centuries while equalling Sachin Tendulkar in scoring the most One Day International centuries. His cricket career also includes being the witness of winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Overall, it is true that Dilip Vengsarkar has successfully presented the world with the best cricket performer in Indian history.

Tagged:

